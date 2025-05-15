Samsung Unveils Thin S25 Edge as Apple Plans iPhone ‘Air’

Samsung on Tuesday introduced a thinner version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, marking an unusually early launch. This release comes as the company seeks to keep its mobile division strong amidst a challenging economic landscape and ongoing U.S. tariff policies.

The S25 Edge is just 5.8 millimeters thin and weighs 163 grams, making it one of the slimmest smartphones on the market. Priced at $1,099, the device will be available for purchase starting May 30.

A Surprise Launch Timing

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge comes just under four months after Samsung unveiled the S25 series during its annual flagship phone event in January. It is unusual for Samsung to release a new high-end model so soon after a major launch, as the company typically introduces its foldable phones in the middle of the year.

This strategy signals Samsung’s attempt to build on the success of its S25 series as the company faces growing competition from Chinese brands and an uncertain global economy.

Samsung reported a rise in revenue and profits for its mobile division in the first quarter of the year, driven by strong sales of the S25 series. However, Daniel Araujo, vice president of Samsung’s mobile division, warned in a recent earnings call that smartphone demand is expected to decrease in the second quarter, citing seasonal trends and the potential impact of global tariff policies.

While President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs took effect in April and were paused shortly after, U.S. exemptions for products like smartphones and chips offered some relief for companies such as Samsung and Apple. Additionally, the U.S. and China agreed on Monday to pause most of their tariffs.

Araujo stated that the S25 Edge could help sustain flagship-centric sales, which explains why Samsung chose to launch the device now.

The Race for Thinner Phones

The S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch display, the same size as the S25+, but is notably thinner and lighter. The device also features a dual-camera system and Samsung’s latest AI-driven capabilities.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, mentioned to CNBC, “For the second half of 2025, ‘thin is most definitely in.’” Samsung is the first to release such a slim design, but Wood predicts Apple will follow with a similar version in September. Brands like Honor and Xiaomi are also expected to follow suit.

Samsung’s push with the S25 Edge may be a preemptive strike ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 Air launch. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is reportedly preparing a thin version of its flagship device. Wood adds, “It is hard to believe this is not a preemptive strike following the widespread speculation that Apple will have a thin iPhone in its next lineup.”

What The Author Thinks Samsung’s decision to release the S25 Edge ahead of its competition is a bold move, but Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could make this short-lived. While Samsung’s thin design will likely appeal to those seeking portability without compromising on flagship features, Apple’s approach to integrating similar technology could overshadow Samsung’s efforts. The competition in the smartphone market is intense, and this race for thinner devices could become a defining feature of the next generation of smartphones.

Featured image credit: Heute

