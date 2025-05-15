DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Samsung Unveils Thin S25 Edge as Apple Plans iPhone ‘Air’

ByDayne Lee

May 15, 2025

Samsung Unveils Thin S25 Edge as Apple Plans iPhone ‘Air’

Samsung on Tuesday introduced a thinner version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, marking an unusually early launch. This release comes as the company seeks to keep its mobile division strong amidst a challenging economic landscape and ongoing U.S. tariff policies.

The S25 Edge is just 5.8 millimeters thin and weighs 163 grams, making it one of the slimmest smartphones on the market. Priced at $1,099, the device will be available for purchase starting May 30.

A Surprise Launch Timing

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge comes just under four months after Samsung unveiled the S25 series during its annual flagship phone event in January. It is unusual for Samsung to release a new high-end model so soon after a major launch, as the company typically introduces its foldable phones in the middle of the year.

This strategy signals Samsung’s attempt to build on the success of its S25 series as the company faces growing competition from Chinese brands and an uncertain global economy.

Samsung reported a rise in revenue and profits for its mobile division in the first quarter of the year, driven by strong sales of the S25 series. However, Daniel Araujo, vice president of Samsung’s mobile division, warned in a recent earnings call that smartphone demand is expected to decrease in the second quarter, citing seasonal trends and the potential impact of global tariff policies.

While President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs took effect in April and were paused shortly after, U.S. exemptions for products like smartphones and chips offered some relief for companies such as Samsung and Apple. Additionally, the U.S. and China agreed on Monday to pause most of their tariffs.

Araujo stated that the S25 Edge could help sustain flagship-centric sales, which explains why Samsung chose to launch the device now.

The Race for Thinner Phones

The S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch display, the same size as the S25+, but is notably thinner and lighter. The device also features a dual-camera system and Samsung’s latest AI-driven capabilities.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, mentioned to CNBC, For the second half of 2025, ‘thin is most definitely in.’” Samsung is the first to release such a slim design, but Wood predicts Apple will follow with a similar version in September. Brands like Honor and Xiaomi are also expected to follow suit.

Samsung’s push with the S25 Edge may be a preemptive strike ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 Air launch. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is reportedly preparing a thin version of its flagship device. Wood adds, It is hard to believe this is not a preemptive strike following the widespread speculation that Apple will have a thin iPhone in its next lineup.”

What The Author Thinks

Samsung’s decision to release the S25 Edge ahead of its competition is a bold move, but Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could make this short-lived. While Samsung’s thin design will likely appeal to those seeking portability without compromising on flagship features, Apple’s approach to integrating similar technology could overshadow Samsung’s efforts. The competition in the smartphone market is intense, and this race for thinner devices could become a defining feature of the next generation of smartphones.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Nissan Announces Further Job Cuts and Factory Reductions as Part of Cost-Saving Strategy
May 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
BYAA Collectives Announces 2025 Winners: Celebrating Global Visionary Artists Across Disciplines
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Amaya Custom Cabinets Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in San Antonio’s Luxury Home Market
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801