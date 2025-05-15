Western Building Solutions Announces Expansion of Services in Southern California with New Tech-Driven Approach to Home Renovation

Western Building Solutions Expands Service Offerings with New Tech-Driven Home Renovation Model

Western Building Solutions (WBS), a family-owned general contracting firm with over 50 years of combined experience, is redefining home renovations in Southern California. The company, known for its meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to client satisfaction, is now integrating advanced technologies into every project. This innovation is set to elevate the remodeling experience by offering unprecedented transparency, seamless communication, and a customer-first approach.

Building on their rapid success and five-star reputation across platforms like Google, Angi, and HomeAdvisor, WBS continues to transform the home renovation industry. By incorporating AI-powered design previews and real-time project dashboards, WBS is setting new standards for the future of home construction, ensuring homeowners receive the ultimate peace of mind throughout the remodeling process.

A New Era in Home Renovation Transparency

For most homeowners, renovation projects are often marked by unexpected costs, long delays, and unclear communication. With this in mind, WBS has implemented a revolutionary system that allows clients to experience a fully transparent remodeling process. One of the company’s most notable innovations is its AI-driven design preview technology, which allows clients to virtually walk through their remodeled spaces before any work begins. This tool, previously only available for high-end luxury projects, is now an integral part of every WBS renovation.

In addition to design previews, WBS has launched a real-time project dashboard that gives homeowners access to live updates on their project. Through the dashboard, clients can track project milestones, monitor budget progress, and view daily site photos. This degree of visibility provides homeowners with the reassurance that their project is on track, ensuring minimal surprises and maximum satisfaction.

“Our goal has always been to provide the highest level of craftsmanship while maintaining complete transparency,” said Jay Wosgerijyan, co-founder of Western Building Solutions. “By incorporating these innovative tools, we’re able to deliver a service that is not only reliable but also more interactive, giving homeowners the power to stay informed and involved throughout the entire process.”

Industry-Leading Warranty and Exceptional Craftsmanship

WBS has earned a reputation for delivering projects with lasting durability. In addition to offering a 10-year transferable workmanship warranty—one of the longest in the Southern California remodeling market—the company’s commitment to quality is evident in every project they undertake. This warranty is a cornerstone of their customer-first philosophy, providing homeowners with the confidence that their investment will be protected for years to come.

“We believe that quality craftsmanship should come with lasting assurance,” added Wosgerijyan. “Our 10-year warranty is a testament to our confidence in our work and our dedication to delivering results that stand the test of time.”

Community-First Approach: Giving Back to Local Communities

Western Building Solutions is not only transforming homes but also enriching communities. For every full-home renovation completed, WBS donates a full day of skilled labor to Rebuilding Together Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to low-income families. This initiative ensures that WBS’s growth directly benefits the local community and helps families in need.

As WBS continues to grow and expand its services, its dedication to community impact remains a core part of its identity. This commitment is woven into the company’s business model, with charitable giving and community service being integral to their success.

The WBS Difference: Craftsmanship Meets Technology

At its core, Western Building Solutions is focused on delivering results that blend old-world craftsmanship with the latest technological advancements. The firm’s hands-on approach to each project—directly involving the two owners, Jay and Matt, in every stage—ensures that every detail receives the attention it deserves.

With the addition of innovative tools like AI design previews and real-time progress tracking, WBS has successfully created a remodeling process that is not only efficient but also entirely client-centered. The company’s dedication to providing personalized service, transparency, and unparalleled craftsmanship has earned them a loyal following among Southern California homeowners.

As WBS continues to redefine the remodeling experience in Los Angeles and Orange County, the company is excited to share this new chapter in their journey with both current and future clients.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Home Renovation

Looking ahead, Western Building Solutions is focused on continued innovation. With plans to further integrate cutting-edge technologies, including advanced sustainability audits and energy-efficient remodeling solutions, WBS aims to stay at the forefront of the home renovation industry. Homeowners can expect even greater levels of service and transparency, ensuring that each project is not only beautiful but also built to last.

About Western Building Solutions

Founded in a small garage in La Cañada Flintridge, California, Western Building Solutions has rapidly grown into one of the most trusted general contracting firms in Southern California. Specializing in home renovations, including kitchens, bathrooms, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), roofing, and full-home remodels, WBS combines more than 50 years of combined experience with a commitment to superior craftsmanship. The firm is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, offering a 10-year transferable workmanship warranty on all labor. Their client-first approach, commitment to transparency, and integration of innovative technologies have set them apart from other contractors in the region.

Media Contact

Jay Wosgerijyan

Western Building Solutions

Phone: (855) 853-6100

Email: info@westernbuildingsolutions.com

Website: www.westernbuildingsolutions.com

Google Reviews: Western Building Solutions Reviews

