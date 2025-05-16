SEO Agency, SEO.co, Expands Services to Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas

SEO.co, a top-tier U.S.-based search engine optimization agency, today announced its expansion into the Texas markets of Houston, Dallas, and Austin, further strengthening its nationwide presence and commitment to delivering localized, strategic SEO services. This growth move aims to better serve both enterprise and small-to-mid-sized businesses in one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the United States.

Founded in 2010, SEO.co has built a reputation for white-glove SEO strategy, combining technical on-site optimization, high-authority link building, and content-driven SEO campaigns to drive sustainable search visibility and revenue for clients across all major verticals. From startups and local service providers to Fortune 500 companies and marketing agencies, SEO.co brings over a decade of experience in helping brands rank higher, grow faster, and scale smarter.

“Texas is booming — in tech, healthcare, real estate, energy, and beyond,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “We’ve long served clients in the Lone Star State remotely, but with this expansion, we’re putting boots on the ground. It allows us to connect directly with local businesses and deliver our custom SEO services with even more precision and impact.”

Targeting Texas’ High-Growth Business Hubs

Texas continues to lead the country in business relocation, job creation, and GDP growth. As companies in Houston, Dallas, and Austin compete for attention in crowded digital markets, SEO.co’s Houston SEO agency provides a powerful competitive edge through data-driven, ROI-focused SEO campaigns tailored to each local market.

With the expansion, SEO.co will offer in-person consultations, local market audits, and collaborative SEO strategies that reflect the distinct consumer behavior and business ecosystems of each metro area.

“Our data-driven approach to SEO ensures that we’re not just generating traffic, but converting that traffic into qualified leads and tangible revenue,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “Having a physical presence in these Texas markets gives us deeper insight into our clients’ local competition and helps us deliver more nuanced, effective campaigns.”

“Texas has a vibrant ecosystem of startups, franchises, and professional service firms that need modern, scalable Dallas SEO services,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re thrilled to support growth-minded businesses in these markets and help them achieve long-term visibility across search engines like Google and Bing.”

Full-Service SEO Offerings Now Available in Houston, Dallas & Austin

SEO.co’s Texas clients will have access to the agency’s full suite of services, including:

Local SEO & Google Business Profile Optimization

Enhance visibility in maps and local packs with geographically targeted SEO strategies.

Address crawl issues, page speed, mobile responsiveness, site architecture, and schema markup.

Earn high-authority, editorial links from top publications and niche-relevant domains.

Create and distribute keyword-targeted, valuable content for SEO and brand awareness.

Provide seamless SEO fulfillment under the branding of partner marketing firms and web agencies.

Strategically manage Google Ads, Bing Ads, and social media PPC campaigns.

Deliver transparent, KPI-focused strategies using in-depth analytics and real-time tracking.

The Austin SEO agency also supports clients through its sister agencies PPC.co (paid media) and Marketer.co (content marketing), creating a holistic, full-funnel digital marketing experience.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a full-service SEO agency that partners with brands and agencies to create sustainable search visibility and inbound growth. Headquartered in Seattle with distributed teams nationwide, SEO.co emphasizes quality over quantity, delivering white-hat strategies that align with search engine best practices and client ROI objectives. The company serves clients in industries including SaaS, law, finance, healthcare, eCommerce, construction, real estate, and more.

With a robust backend team of strategists, content creators, developers, and link acquisition specialists, SEO.co enables scalable growth whether clients are looking for national dominance, local visibility, or a combination of both.