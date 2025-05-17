Awaken as Love: A Modern-Day Mystery School Bringing Spiritual Evolution to Global Communities

Awaken as Love Unveils Expansive Global Programs for 2025, Fostering Spiritual Growth Through Integrally Informed Practices

Awaken as Love, a modern-day mystery school founded by James Stevenson over a decade ago, is making waves in the spiritual development community with its offerings of transformative festivals, retreats, and online programs. Combining ancient wisdom with modern practices, the organization is committed to creating a space where participants can awaken to their true potential and deepen their understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.

With over 40 festivals produced globally and a growing team of more than 60 trained facilitators, Awaken as Love is taking personal development to new heights. The school offers a diverse range of experiences, including Tantra, Shamanism, Biodanza, and Integral theory. These modalities are intricately woven together to provide participants with tools for self-discovery and collective evolution. As the world faces a critical juncture in humanity’s journey, Awaken as Love’s approach addresses not only the inner transformation of individuals but also the outer transformation of society.

Awaken as Love: A Visionary Journey into Integral Consciousness

James Stevenson, the founder of Awaken as Love, was inspired to create a new paradigm of spiritual education after recognizing the need for an integrally informed approach to personal development. He describes the journey as one that unites the best of traditional spiritual practices with a progressive view of human potential.

“We are at a crossroads,” Stevenson explains. “Humanity stands at a critical point where we can either transcend to a higher level of consciousness or remain stuck in survival consciousness. Awaken as Love offers a space for individuals to make that quantum leap into a new way of being—one that includes not just personal awakening, but collective evolution.”

The school’s offerings are designed to address both the individual and collective aspects of human growth. The Stage 1: The Initiation training serves as a powerful entry point, offering a “quantum leap” into integral consciousness. Participants are guided through Tantra, Shamanism, and Biodanza practices, which are designed to help them experience life in a deeply embodied and expanded way. This foundational stage is offered in more than 14 locations globally, from Europe to Asia and the Americas.

Stage 2: The Deepening takes participants further into their personal and spiritual exploration. It is a profound journey of surrender—allowing the shedding of old identities and masks, inviting participants to experience their essence and reconnect with the divine. The deeper layers of this stage encourage transcendence, moving beyond the personal self and embracing the universal interconnectedness of all beings.

Global Reach: From California to Delhi, Awaken as Love Has Impacted Thousands Worldwide

Awaken as Love’s influence is expanding with every event. The school has hosted its signature programs across the globe, including in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The first Tantra Festival in mainland America, held in 2015 at Harbin Hot Springs, was an unforgettable milestone for the organization. Despite a nearby wildfire threatening the venue, the community came together and moved the entire festival to safety. The festival survived the fire and continues to thrive today, symbolizing the resilience and unity of the Awaken as Love community.

The school’s events are becoming a major feature of the global spiritual festival scene, with a reputation for providing safe, transformative spaces where people can connect deeply with themselves and each other.

A Unique Approach to Spiritual Development: Integrally Informed and Trauma-Sensitive

One of the core distinctions of Awaken as Love is its integrally informed approach. Unlike many other spiritual schools that may struggle with adapting to modern cultural perspectives, Awaken as Love remains flexible and responsive to the needs of participants. By incorporating trauma-sensitive practices and understanding multiple cultural viewpoints, the school creates a space where all participants are honored and their boundaries respected.

“We aim to provide an environment that is both inclusive and empowering,” says Stevenson. “Our work is not about imposing dogma or rigid belief systems. Instead, it’s an invitation to each participant to discover what works best for them and to find their own path to awakening.”

In an era where many spiritual organizations face challenges with authority structures and scandals, Awaken as Love prides itself on being both progressive and accountable. This approach ensures a safe and nurturing environment for all, fostering deeper growth without the limitations of conventional spiritual dogma.

Awaken as Love’s Teacher Training: The Path to Becoming a Facilitator

For those looking to take their journey even further, Awaken as Love offers a comprehensive teacher training program. This program trains facilitators to lead the Stage 1 training and other offerings, ensuring that the school’s philosophy is passed onto future generations of guides and participants. The teacher training program is integral to the continued growth of the community and the spread of Awaken as Love’s teachings worldwide.

Participants in the teacher training program not only deepen their own spiritual practices but also gain the skills necessary to lead and facilitate others on their transformative journeys. This program is an essential part of the mission to create a global community of awakened individuals who are committed to supporting one another in their evolutionary growth.

About Awaken as Love

Founded by James Stevenson, Awaken as Love is a spiritual community that combines ancient wisdom with modern practices to guide individuals on a journey of personal and collective awakening. The school offers a variety of transformative experiences, including festivals, retreats, online courses, and teacher training, with a focus on Tantra, Shamanism, Biodanza, and Integral theory. Awaken as Love has held over 40 spiritual festivals worldwide and continues to expand its impact through its integrally informed approach to spiritual growth.

Media Contact

James Stevenson

Founder, Awaken as Love

Email: james.stevenson42@gmail.com

Website: www.awakenaslove.com

Instagram: @awakenaslove

Facebook: Awaken As Love