Apple Launches Next-Gen ‘CarPlay Ultra’ Software with Aston Martin as First Partner

Apple’s next-generation version of its popular CarPlay infotainment software is finally launching, three years after it was first announced. The company revealed on Thursday that this updated version, now called CarPlay Ultra, will begin rolling out in Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, though it is approximately half a year late.

Deeper Integration with Vehicle Systems

While still powered wirelessly by an iPhone, CarPlay Ultra takes over both the main infotainment screen and the digital dashboard in front of the driver. This version is more deeply integrated with the vehicle’s systems, allowing it to display important information like vehicle speed, fuel mileage, trip details, and even water temperature.

CarPlay Ultra will also allow drivers to control certain vehicle settings, as long as they have an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5. However, essential functions like backup cameras will continue to “punch through” the CarPlay UI to ensure safety features remain accessible.

Apple confirmed that certain existing and compatible Aston Martin vehicles will receive CarPlay Ultra through a software update at local dealers in the coming weeks. In addition, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have signed on to integrate the new software into their vehicles, signaling a broadening of CarPlay Ultra’s compatibility across brands.

CarPlay Ultra vs. Google’s Android Auto

The launch of CarPlay Ultra marks an important step for Apple, helping it compete more directly with Google, which has long worked with automakers to ship cars with Android Auto. Google also recently announced that its generative AI Gemini will be coming to Android Auto.

Apple has hinted that the delayed rollout of CarPlay Ultra was partly due to the work needed to tailor the software to fit the “unique brand and visual design philosophies” of automakers. Apple worked closely with design teams, including Aston Martin’s, to craft custom themes. These themes will allow drivers to personalize the colors and wallpapers to match their tastes.

The new version of CarPlay marks a significant step up from the original CarPlay, which has proven so popular that any automaker moving away from it has faced backlash. However, the rollout of CarPlay Ultra is still a far cry from what Apple initially teased during the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), when it showcased 14 automaker logos and claimed those brands were “excited” to bring this new vision of CarPlay to customers. Since then, at least one automaker, Mercedes-Benz, has pulled out of supporting CarPlay Ultra.

Author’s Opinion While CarPlay Ultra offers impressive updates and more seamless integration into the vehicle, Apple’s ability to deliver real value will depend on how widely it can expand compatibility. The initial launch with Aston Martin is a step forward, but broader adoption across a variety of automakers will be key to its success. Apple must work quickly to secure support from more car manufacturers and ensure that the integration does not come with too many limitations for drivers. If done right, CarPlay Ultra could set a new standard for in-car tech.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

