Juno Counseling and Wellness Announces Holistic Mental Health Approach in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

A New Era of Holistic Mental Health Care in Palm Beach County

Juno Counseling and Wellness, a premier mental health practice located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is redefining the approach to psychotherapy by integrating holistic methods with evidence-based care. Founded by Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, LMHC, NCC, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the mental health needs of individuals, couples, teens, and families.

With a commitment to addressing the root causes of emotional struggles, Juno Counseling and Wellness emphasizes the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit. The center specializes in treating anxiety, depression, trauma (PTSD/CPTSD), ADHD, relationship challenges, and more, ensuring that each client receives personalized care that resonates with their unique experiences.

Combining Traditional Therapy with Innovative Modalities

At the core of Juno Counseling and Wellness’s practice is the belief that healing comes from a multi-dimensional approach. Among the specialized therapies offered are EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), a highly effective treatment for trauma and distressing life experiences, and the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP), a polyvagal-based sound therapy that helps regulate the nervous system and improve emotional regulation.

“Through a combination of scientifically-backed therapies and alternative healing methods, we aim to provide clients with a comprehensive toolkit for overcoming their mental health challenges,” said Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Founder and CEO of Juno Counseling and Wellness. “Our goal is to empower individuals to heal from within, using both modern psychological practices and holistic techniques.”

The center also integrates functional nutrition consulting into its practice, acknowledging the vital role that diet, gut health, and nutrient imbalances play in mental well-being. Clients can explore how their food choices impact their mood, focus, and emotional state, using food as medicine for the brain and body.

The Safe and Sound Protocol and Other Specialized Treatments

The Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP), one of the center’s signature offerings, is designed to help clients calm their nervous systems, reduce anxiety, and improve emotional regulation. It has proven particularly beneficial for clients struggling with trauma, sensory sensitivities, anxiety, and emotional shutdown.

Juno Counseling and Wellness is also known for offering cutting-edge treatments such as somatic therapy, which targets the connection between the body and mind, and sensory regulation tools, including their specially designed sensory room. This room, equipped with fiber optic lights, textured wall tiles, and soothing sounds, provides a calming environment for clients, particularly children and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Serving a Diverse Community in Palm Beach County

Juno Counseling and Wellness serves a wide range of clients from Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, and surrounding areas. Their diverse team of licensed therapists provides services for children, teens, adults, and couples, ensuring that everyone in the family has access to the mental health support they need.

The center’s holistic approach extends beyond individual therapy, with family and couples counseling aimed at strengthening relationships and fostering communication. This multi-generational approach ensures that mental health is supported across all stages of life.

Recognized Excellence and Commitment to Wellness

Juno Counseling and Wellness’s commitment to providing high-quality care has earned it numerous accolades, including being voted Best Private Mental Health Practice and Best Mental Health Treatment Center in Palm Beach County. The practice was also honored with an honorable mention for Best Marriage Counselor in the Quality Business Awards and was recognized in Best of Florida.

Additionally, Juno Counseling and Wellness is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Therapist in Palm Beach County of 2025. This prestigious recognition reflects the practice’s dedication to providing compassionate, client-centered, evidence-based care to individuals, couples, teens, and families in Palm Beach County. Dr. Binensztok and her team continue to set a high standard for mental health care in the region.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering not only effective therapies but also compassionate support for our clients,” Dr. Binensztok said. “We are proud to offer such a comprehensive range of services that address both the mental and physical aspects of wellness.”

Flexible Therapy Options for Every Lifestyle

To accommodate the varying needs of their clients, Juno Counseling and Wellness offers both in-person and virtual therapy sessions. This flexibility ensures that clients can access therapy from the comfort of their home or in a safe, welcoming environment at the center.

With a focus on individualized care, Juno Counseling and Wellness offers a unique and effective approach to mental health care, ensuring every client’s needs are met with understanding, respect, and expertise.

About Juno Counseling and Wellness



Juno Counseling and Wellness is a leading mental health practice based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Founded by Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, the practice offers a variety of mental health services, including therapy, counseling, and functional nutrition consulting. Specializing in trauma treatment, anxiety, depression, ADHD, and relationship issues, Juno Counseling and Wellness provides compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals, couples, teens, and families. The center’s unique holistic approach integrates modalities like EMDR, somatic therapy, the Safe and Sound Protocol, and nutritional counseling to support mental health from every angle.

For more information, visit www.junocounseling.com

Media Contact

Vassilia Binensztok, Founder and CEO

Juno Counseling And Wellness

Email: info@junocounseling.com

Instagram: @junocounseling

Trustpilot: Juno Counseling Reviews

Google Reviews: Juno Counseling Reviews on Google