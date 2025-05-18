SpaceX Reignites Dispute with EchoStar Over 2GHz Spectrum for Cellular Starlink

SpaceX, meanwhile, has resumed its campaign to gain access to the 2GHz band. EchoStar is only allowed to use this spectrum for mobile satellite services. The company has recently filed a new application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). That’s in contrast to their ask that was rejected a year ago. This recent action comes on the heels of the FCC’s request for public comment on whether EchoStar is making actual use of the 2GHz band.

SpaceX’s Push for Spectrum Use

The FCC’s inquiry comes amid growing scrutiny of EchoStar’s control over the spectrum. As Commissioner Carr pointed out, the company obtained a huge number of valuable FCC spectrum licenses without any clear explanation of why they would use them. In a recent letter to EchoStar’s CEO Charles Ergen, Carr expressed concerns regarding the firm’s management of these licenses.

SpaceX plans to use the 2GHz spectrum for its new, cellular Starlink service. For now, this service runs on T-Mobile’s 1.91 to 1.995GHz bands in the United States. According to the company, EchoStar’s lack of action is a significant squandering of precious mobile satellite spectrum.

“EchoStar’s inaction is not only a fundamental waste of valuable MSS spectrum, but also an opportunity for other more motivated and capable next-generation satellite system operators to more intensively use the spectrum to provide mobile services to Americans in underserved and unserved areas.” – SpaceX

In response to SpaceX’s application, EchoStar criticized it as a “transparently bad faith attempt to usurp the spectrum rights of a competitor.” The company highlighted its ongoing efforts, stating,

“We are now testing new S-band (2 to 4GHz) services in both North America and Europe, and this year we launched an LEO satellite with several more planned in the coming months.” – EchoStar

This is further evidence of the cutthroat competition gripping the satellite industry. These companies are aggressively pursuing growth opportunities by extending their services and focusing on previously underserved or unserved markets. In a recent webinar, Hamid Akhavan, a leading voice in the U.S. satellite industry, underscored the value of this communication infrastructure.

“If I had a satellite today, I would not launch it today,” – Hamid Akhavan

SpaceX’s application underscores its commitment to expanding its mss capabilities. The company thinks this new access will increase its overall capacity and lower latency for mobile customers. This policy change would have the effect of increasing access to care nationwide.

“I would not because the satellite has a life of several years in the LEO system. And if the satellite goes up there, but there are no devices to talk to, what is the point?” – Hamid Akhavan

Industry Competition and Stakeholder Concerns

As the FCC further considers SpaceX’s band application and EchoStar’s current use of the 2GHz band, industry stakeholders are hoping to see greater accountability on both sides. As of this publishing, EchoStar has not returned requests for comment about its rumored usage of the spectrum. This quiet casts a long shadow of uncertainty as to what’s coming next.

“Granting this application will enable SpaceX to augment its MSS capabilities and leverage its next generation satellite constellation to provide increased capacity, reduced latency, and broader service coverage for mobile users across the United States, including those users underserved or unserved by existing networks,” – SpaceX

As the FCC reviews both SpaceX’s application and EchoStar’s current usage of the 2GHz band, industry stakeholders watch closely. EchoStar has yet to respond to inquiries regarding its usage of the spectrum, leaving room for speculation about potential future developments.

Author’s Opinion The battle for the 2GHz spectrum is a pivotal moment in the growing competition among satellite companies. SpaceX’s push for better access to the spectrum aligns with its broader goal of expanding services to underserved areas. However, the challenge lies in balancing innovation and existing rights. The FCC’s decision will not only impact the companies involved but will set a precedent for how spectrum rights are managed in the evolving satellite and mobile industries.

Featured image credit: FMT

