American Potential Podcast, Hosted by David From, Honored with 2025 Communicator Award of Distinction

The American Potential Podcast has been named a 2025 Communicator Award winner, receiving the prestigious Award of Distinction in the Individual Episodes Political category for its episode titled “Eco-Regulation Gone Wrong: The Unintended Costs of Colorado’s Climate Laws.”

Presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the 31st Annual Communicator Awards received over 3,000 entries from leading agencies, production firms, in-house creative teams, and independent creators from around the globe. Judged by a panel of more than 500 experts from brands such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and the Smithsonian, the awards honor excellence, effectiveness, and innovation in communication across all platforms.

This honored episode of American Potential features Jesse Mallory, a seasoned policy expert and Regional Vice President at Americans for Prosperity, discussing how well-intended environmental policies in Colorado are producing harmful unintended consequences—hurting working families, small businesses, and local economies.

“This episode was personal,” said David From, host of American Potential and Regional Vice President at Americans for Prosperity. “When we talk about climate laws, we’re really talking about how policy decisions affect real people. I’m deeply honored to see our team’s work recognized among such outstanding global creators. Huge thanks to our producers Monica Hoss and Matt West, our guest Jesse Mallory, and our marketing lead Jonathan Quick for helping make this conversation resonate. We’re just getting started.”

Now in its third year, the American Potential Podcast continues to amplify stories of barrier-breaking Americans and highlight practical policy solutions across the country. With over 40 million views and downloads, the show has consistently ranked among the Top 20 News & Politics podcasts in the U.S.

The honored episode and all past episodes are available on all major podcast platforms and at www.americanpotential.com.

For media inquiries or interview requests, contact: mhoss@americanpotential.com

