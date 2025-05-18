Sugar and Chip AZ Owner Shannon Melde Announces Plans to Build a Cookie Empire Following Personal Loss and Culinary Passion

A Journey of Resilience: Turning Passion for Baking Into a Thriving Business

Shannon Melde’s story is one of passion, persistence, and a dedication to honoring a personal loss. As the owner of Sugar and Chip AZ, a home-based bakery specializing in chocolate chip cookies, Shannon has been able to transform a simple love of baking into a flourishing business despite facing immense personal adversity.

For over 25 years, Shannon has honed her baking skills, turning her hobby into a professional home bakery. Her early journey led her to Culinary School at Scottsdale Community College, but circumstances interrupted her pursuit of a formal culinary career. However, her love for baking remained steadfast, and she began crafting recipes for family and friends. In 2021, after nearly three decades of baking, Shannon took a bold step—she launched Sugar and Chip AZ.

Though her business venture began as a dream of creating delicious treats, Shannon’s life took a heartbreaking turn in 2022. Her daughter Maddie passed away tragically at the age of 14 due to suicide. Faced with the weight of her grief, Shannon contemplated abandoning the bakery, but she found strength in Maddie’s memory.

“I realized that walking away from my dream wouldn’t honor Maddie, and it wouldn’t honor myself,” Shannon shared. “I’ve been through a lot, but the desire to create something meaningful, something that brings joy to others, kept me going.”

In 2022, just one year into her bakery business, Shannon was honored with the prestigious “Best Baked Goods” award in the AZ Foothills Best of the Valley competition, a recognition that bolstered her confidence in pursuing her cookie empire dream.

Baking with Heart and Premium Ingredients

At Sugar and Chip AZ, Shannon strives for the highest quality. She bakes with premium ingredients to ensure that each batch of cookies is crafted with care and dedication. Her meticulous approach to recipe creation allows her to stand out in the competitive baking landscape.

“Every cookie is an extension of my passion,” Shannon explained. “I don’t just bake to sell—I bake because I want to make people feel special with each bite.”

Shannon’s vision for the future is clear: she dreams of expanding beyond her home bakery to a full-fledged cookie empire, with plans to eventually open her own storefront.

The Maddie Melde Foundation: Giving Back to the Community

In honor of her late daughter, Shannon founded The Maddie Melde Foundation, a cause dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives, particularly in the realm of suicide prevention. This foundation, still in the works, seeks to offer resources, raise awareness, and provide support to families dealing with similar tragedies.

Shannon also plans to release a children’s book about Maddie, further solidifying her commitment to keeping her daughter’s memory alive while also contributing to mental health advocacy.

“I want to help others find hope, especially in the darkest times. It’s been a long journey, and I’m grateful to be able to make a difference,” she said.

Shannon’s Commitment to the Community

In addition to her work with Sugar and Chip AZ and the Maddie Melde Foundation, Shannon is deeply committed to her community. She volunteers as a Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish Arizona and is an active member of the Junior League of Phoenix. Through these organizations, Shannon works to make a positive impact on the lives of others, demonstrating the same dedication to service that she applies to her bakery.

Looking Toward the Future

As Sugar and Chip AZ continues to grow, Shannon remains focused on building a cookie empire that blends her love for baking, her personal story, and her desire to make a difference in the world. With plans for expansion and new opportunities ahead, Shannon’s journey as a baker, entrepreneur, and mother continues to inspire those around her.

“Every batch of cookies I bake is a step closer to my dream,” she said. “And with every customer I serve, I’m one step closer to building the cookie empire I’ve always dreamed of.”

Sugar and Chip AZ Awarded Best Home Bakery in Arizona for 2025

In a remarkable achievement for Sugar and Chip AZ, Shannon Melde has been recognized as the Best Home Bakery in Arizona for 2025 by The Best of Best Review. This award highlights the outstanding craftsmanship, commitment to quality, and community engagement that Shannon has demonstrated through her business.

This recognition celebrates not only Shannon’s exceptional baking skills but also the heart and resilience she has shown in the face of personal adversity. Sugar and Chip AZ has become a beloved brand in Arizona, known for its premium chocolate chip cookies and its dedication to making each customer feel special.

About Sugar and Chip AZ

Sugar and Chip AZ is a home-based bakery founded by Shannon Melde, specializing in handmade chocolate chip cookies crafted with the finest ingredients. After spending over 25 years honing her baking skills, Shannon turned her passion for baking into a thriving business. Sugar and Chip AZ has been recognized for its exceptional quality, winning the Best Baked Goods category at the AZ Foothills Best of the Valley awards in 2022. Shannon’s commitment to excellence, along with her personal story of resilience and community involvement, makes Sugar and Chip AZ a beloved brand in Arizona.

