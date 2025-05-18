DMR News

Venture Digital Launches Nation’s Leading Fully Managed Patient Acquisition System for Chiropractors

ByEthan Lin

May 18, 2025

Solving the Biggest Bottleneck in Chiropractic Marketing

Unlike typical lead generation services that stop at contact collection, Venture Digital goes further—executing ad campaigns, qualifying leads, handling outreach, collecting prepayments, and booking new patients directly onto the chiropractor’s calendar.

“Our clinics don’t have to chase leads, answer DMs, or spend hours following up,” said a spokesperson for the agency. “We manage the entire process, so they can stay focused on delivering great care.”

The system addresses one of the most common pain points in chiropractic practice growth: inconsistent lead quality and front-desk overwhelm. By pairing high-converting campaigns with a dedicated U.S.-based Patient Coordinator Team, Venture Digital ensures that only qualified, serious patients make it through to the schedule—reducing no-shows and increasing patient value from day one.

What Sets Venture Digital Apart

  • Industry Exclusivity – Works solely with chiropractors
  • Full-Funnel Execution – From ads to scheduling, handled end-to-end
  • Custom Campaigns – Built with videos, graphics, and messaging specific to each clinic
  • U.S.-Based Scheduling Team – Calls, texts, and emails leads to secure appointments and confirm attendance
  • Performance-Driven Approach – Clinics see consistent new patient volume with minimal lift from their internal staff

Award-Winning Results

In April 2025, Venture Digital was named Best New Patient Acquisition System for Chiropractors in the U.S. of 2025—a national recognition of the company’s results, reliability, and innovation in healthcare marketing.

About Venture Digital

Venture Digital is a digital marketing agency specializing in chiropractic practices. The company focuses on simplifying patient acquisition and retention with AI-powered lead generation, automated communication, and seamless system integrations. Their services include Facebook and TikTok advertising, Google and Facebook review management, custom creative design, and real-time ROI tracking, all tailored to meet the unique needs of chiropractic clinics.

With a commitment to transparency, Venture Digital offers month-to-month contracts and 24/7 support, ensuring clients receive personalized attention and results. The agency’s dedicated chiropractic coaches guide clients every step of the way, helping them attract new patients, reactivate past ones, and enhance their online presence to grow their practices efficiently.

Media Contact
 Name: Venture Digital Team
Bijan Sedaghat
Email: info@weventuredigital.com
Website: weventuredigital.com
 Offers Page: www.venturedigitaloffer.com/optin
 Facebook: facebook.com/venturedigitalchiro
 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/weventuredigital

