Mary Myers, Author and Storyteller, Becomes Finalist for International Impact Book Awards 2025

Mary Myers Makes an Impact with Heartfelt Storytelling as Finalist for Author of the Year 2025

Mary “MM” Myers, a passionate storyteller from Texas, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 International Impact Book Awards, in the Fiction – Children’s Fiction: Illustrated Books category. This honor comes as a testament to her remarkable journey as an author and storyteller, despite the challenges of visual impairment and other obstacles that might have discouraged many others.

Mary’s stories, filled with faith, family values, and adventure, have touched the hearts of readers around the world. Her latest project, which involved her grandchildren, brought dinosaurs and adventure to life in a tale dedicated to their real-life hero—her son, who serves our country just as his father and brother have, continuing a legacy of service in their family. This heartwarming collaboration with her grandchildren is just one example of Mary’s creativity and determination to share the beauty of family, love, and faith.

A Journey Marked by Faith and Determination

Mary Myers has not only become an inspiring figure in the literary world but has also become a beacon of hope for anyone facing challenges. Embracing her visual impairment, she learned braille and voice-to-text technology to continue pursuing her passion for storytelling. Her work has resonated deeply with readers, with many sharing how her stories have provided comfort, humor, and hope during difficult times.

In the face of adversity, Mary has forged ahead, refusing to let obstacles define her. Instead, she channels her experiences into creative works that highlight the enduring power of love, faith, and imagination. “God is so good. I honestly never thought I’d be a writer, but God has a way of using even our weaknesses to shine His light,” Mary says. “Everything I have, every little story I tell, is a gift from God, it’s all for His glory!”

Finalist of an Award-Winning Author

Mary’s recent recognition as a finalist for Author of the Year at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards speaks to her extraordinary dedication and perseverance. Selected from among hundreds of entries, Mary’s book, which blends humor, faith, and adventure, was recognized for its ability to impact readers deeply. The awards ceremony will take place at the International Impact Book Awards Gala in Hollywood on October 4, 2025.

In addition to being named a finalist, Mary’s journey as a storyteller has also garnered praise from readers and critics alike. Many of her stories feature personal anecdotes and timeless lessons, providing readers of all ages with a meaningful, uplifting experience.

A Family Affair and a Labor of Love

Mary’s storytelling is a true family affair. She has woven her family’s love into the fabric of her work, collaborating with her grandchildren on projects like Pocket Watch Portal Adventure, a children’s story written with the creative input of her grandchildren, including Justice, Teddy, Ellie, and Baby Artie. This heartwarming and hilarious adventure was dedicated to her son, a real-life hero.

“I have to shout this from the rooftops because my heart is so full,” Mary shares. “This incredible project was a true labor of love with my amazing grands. God is SO good, and I couldn’t be prouder of my grands for pouring their hearts into this. This is a memory we’ll cherish forever!”

Rising Above Challenges and Creating for Future Generations

Despite her challenges, including visual impairment and dyslexia, Mary continues to write for the joy of sharing stories with others. Her unwavering faith and dedication to her craft make her stand out not just as an author, but as a storyteller who connects deeply with her audience. “It is humbling to be considered for such an award. This recognition is all God’s doing. I never sought fame or accolades, just wanted to share joy through my stories,” Mary says.

Mary’s story serves as a reminder that the power of creativity can overcome even the greatest obstacles. She embodies resilience, making her mark in the world of storytelling while inspiring others to chase their dreams, no matter the challenges they face.

About Mary “MM” Myers

Mary “MM” Myers is a wife, mother, grandmother, and self-proclaimed “old storyteller” whose faith, family, and life experiences shape her writing. Despite facing visual impairment and dyslexia, Mary has written several beloved children’s books that inspire, uplift, and entertain. Her books, infused with humor and timeless lessons, reflect her resilience and the love of her family.

Mary’s journey as an author and storyteller proves that nothing can stand in the way of pursuing one’s passion. Her heartwarming tales continue to captivate readers of all ages and are a true reflection of her unshakable faith and love for storytelling.

