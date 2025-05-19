Frenchies Modern Nail Care Franchisee Kelsey, Redefines Beauty Ownership with Heart and Strategy United States

Frenchies Modern Nail Care: A Brand That’s More Than Just a Nail Studio

When Kelsey took the job as studio manager at Frenchies Modern Nail Care in Littleton, Colorado, she wasn’t expecting it to change her life. At the time, she was simply looking for a return to her roots in health and wellness, but little did she know that she was about to embark on a journey that would redefine what it means to own a business.

From the moment she entered the Frenchies studio, Kelsey felt an immediate connection to the brand. It wasn’t just a nail salon—it was an elevated, design-forward space that felt intentional and aligned with wellness. The environment stood out from the traditional hustle-and-bustle of typical salons, creating a calm, welcoming space for both guests and staff.

“I knew within a few weeks that this wasn’t just a place I wanted to work—it was a business I wanted to own,” says Kelsey. “It was a place that reflected my values, and that felt like home.”

Kelsey’s transition from studio manager to franchisee is a powerful example of what modern franchising can be. It’s not just about owning a business—it’s about creating something that aligns with personal values, fosters community, and offers opportunities for growth. For Kelsey, Frenchies was not just a stepping stone, but a platform that allowed her to build a brand with soul, strategy, and purpose.

A Brand that Embraces Wellness and Design

Unlike discount salons or commission-based models that dominate the beauty industry, Frenchies Modern Nail Care stands apart with its focus on wellness, design, and high-end service. The brand isn’t trying to compete in a crowded market of generic nail salons—it’s carving out a unique space by offering a transformative experience that prioritizes guests’ well-being and comfort.

“I was drawn to Frenchies because it didn’t feel like a traditional salon,” Kelsey shares. “It was clean but not clinical, elevated but still approachable. It made me feel good, and I knew guests would feel the same way.”

For Kelsey, the brand’s clarity and strong identity were what sealed the deal. But more than that, Frenchies allowed her to tap into her deep-rooted passion for wellness and design. The franchise model offered a solid foundation, but also the freedom to make the business her own.

“I’ve always been passionate about wellness, and I wanted to create a space where people felt good—inside and out,” she explains. “Frenchies gave me the framework to build something beautiful, but also allowed me to bring my own creative vision to life.”

A Culture That Drives Success

One of the biggest differentiators at Kelsey’s Frenchies studio is its strong, intentional culture. It’s not just a place for beauty services—it’s a place where employees and guests feel connected and valued.

Kelsey emphasizes the importance of daily huddles to set the tone for each day and maintain a collaborative, team-first environment. For her, creating a workplace culture based on kindness, empathy, and professionalism is just as important as providing exceptional service to guests.

“Our culture is drama-free and focused on empathy,” Kelsey says. “I recruit through relationships with local beauty schools, and I look for more than just technical skill—I want people who are kind, emotionally intelligent, and committed to making others feel great.”

Kelsey’s team-centric approach isn’t just good for morale; it’s also good for business. With a happy, engaged team, the business thrives, and guests feel the positive energy every time they walk in the door.

The Frenchies Guest Experience: Transformation Over Transaction

At Frenchies, the experience isn’t just about getting a manicure or pedicure—it’s about building relationships and offering a personalized, transformational experience. Guests return time and again, not only for the top-tier nail care but for the sense of belonging and connection they feel when they walk in the door.

“We have regulars who’ve become part of our story,” Kelsey shares. “One guest comes every other week for custom nail art. She brings so much joy with her, and it’s not just a service—it’s a relationship.”

Kelsey believes this unique, relationship-driven approach to the guest experience is exactly why Frenchies is so relevant today. Self-care is no longer a luxury; it’s an essential part of daily life. And Frenchies fits perfectly into that mindset by offering a space where guests feel seen, valued, and cared for.

“People want spaces that make them feel like they belong,” Kelsey explains. “Self-care has become a lifestyle, and Frenchies is a brand that speaks to that shift. It’s a place where wellness, design, and community come together.”

From Franchisee to Multi-Unit Owner: Kelsey’s Future Plans

Kelsey’s journey with Frenchies is far from over. In her initial interview with Frenchies founder Stephanie Coffey, Kelsey expressed her desire to one day be a franchise owner—and she wasn’t just dreaming.

“I said it out loud before I knew how I’d get there, but I meant it,” Kelsey reflects. “I’ve always believed in the brand, and I knew that one day, I’d own my own studio.”

Now, with her first location up and running, Kelsey is already planning her next studio. For her, this is just the beginning.

“This is a brand I truly believe in, and I want to see it grow. This isn’t just about a paycheck—it’s about building something meaningful,” she says. “I’m ready for the next step.”

Frenchies Modern Nail Care: More Than Just Nail Care

Frenchies Modern Nail Care is not just another nail salon—it’s a movement. It’s a platform for those who want to build a brand that reflects their values, standards, and lifestyle. It’s for those who want more than just a business—they want a legacy.

Kelsey’s story is a perfect example of what’s possible when passion, culture, and strategy come together. With Frenchies, she’s building more than just a nail studio—she’s creating a space that embodies positivity, purpose, and the future of beauty.

