AML Watcher Expands to APAC: New Office Launch in Singapore to Strengthen Regional AML Compliance Efforts

AML Watcher, a leading AML Screening RegTech, has officially expanded to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by opening an office in Singapore. This is an important phase in the company’s strategic growth, which aims to provide region-specific compliance solutions to various financial institutions and AML-obligated sectors.

The APAC region is home to global financial and trade hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong. Regulatory authorities such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), and AUSTRAC have tightened regulatory scrutiny in recent years.

With Singapore introducing a new Anti-Money Laundering Bill and Australia’s tranche 2 introducing due diligence requirements for Designated Non-Financial Business Sectors, businesses in these countries require advanced AML compliance tech tailored to their specific needs.

“Our expansion into Singapore reflects our long-term commitment to supporting APAC institutions with adaptable AML Compliance technology that is customizable to the businesses’ needs and helps them focus on growth while automating compliance,” added Raja Haris.

For financial institutions in these regions, whether big banks, trade finance institutes, insurance companies, FinTechs, or even non-financial business sectors, balancing business operations with AML compliance can be a real challenge.

AML Watcher’s advanced screening technology, based on proprietary data, is fit for the APAC’s dynamic regulatory environment. It automates complex investigations and reduces manual compliance workloads while delivering accurate insights. With its presence in Singapore, AML Watcher will work closely with local stakeholders and provide customized automated AML screening solutions tailored to the local needs.

As demand grows for effective risk monitoring, AML Watcher’s presence across the Asia-Pacific region positions it to help organizations meet regulatory expectations, manage risk with precision, and build trust in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

About Us:

AML Watcher is revolutionizing AML compliance by bringing efficiency and effectiveness back to screening processes. Our platform has supported over 10,000 businesses, saved $25 million in compliance costs, and reduced screening expenses by 50%—all made possible by our proprietary AML database.

Whether scanning a single entity or analyzing millions, we deliver fast, scalable insights with unmatched global coverage and expertise in 80+ languages. Built from the ground up to solve the inefficiencies plaguing legacy AML systems, AML Watcher automates 90% of AML tasks, streamlining operations for compliance teams.

Backed by the innovation powerhouse Programmers Force, with over 1,000 experts and a decade of RegTech experience, AML Watcher is committed to building a smarter, faster, and more transparent future for AML compliance.