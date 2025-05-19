Zib Digital – Search by Sight: The Rise of Visual Search and Its Impact on Melbourne Business

Visual search enables users to find products and information without needing to know specific keywords or descriptions. By searching with images, users can get more relevant results and discover products that fit their style and preferences.

Search engines like Google Lens and Pinterest Lens are two examples of visual search tools that are gaining popularity across Australia in 2025.

Google Lens allows users to search for information using images, while Pinterest Lens enables users to find similar items on Pinterest.

“Businesses need to adapt their SEO strategies to account for visual search,” notes a Melbourne SEO specialist at Zib Digital. “This means businesses must focus on using high-quality product images and clear alt text, ensuring that product listings are accurate and up-to-date.”

For e-commerce businesses, visual search presents an opportunity to increase product visibility and drive sales.

“By using high-quality product images and relevant keywords, businesses can increase their chances of appearing in visual search results” says Zib Digital.

To benefit from visual search, Zib Digital recommends that businesses:

Use high-quality product images: Ensure that product images are clear and well-lit. Consider showcasing products from multiple angles and in different contexts to give customers a better understanding of the product’s features and benefits.

Provide context for images: Use schema markup to give search engines more information about visual content. By providing context for images, businesses can increase the chances of their products being featured in Google Images and other visual search results, driving more traffic to their website.

Keep product listings up-to-date: Ensure that product listings are accurate and reflect current stock levels. Regularly updating product listings also helps to prevent customer frustration and negative reviews, which can harm a business’s online reputation and ultimately impact sales.

Monitor performance: Track the performance of visual content and adjust strategies accordingly. By monitoring metrics such as click-through rates and conversion rates, businesses in Melbourne can refine their visual content strategy to better resonate with their target audience and drive more sales.

By understanding visual search and adapting their strategies, businesses can improve their online presence and drive more sales. “Visual search is a key part of the digital marketing landscape,” states Zib Digital. “Businesses that understand how to use it effectively will be better placed to succeed online.”

