DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Zib Digital – Search by Sight: The Rise of Visual Search and Its Impact on Melbourne Business

ByEthan Lin

May 19, 2025

Visual search enables users to find products and information without needing to know specific keywords or descriptions. By searching with images, users can get more relevant results and discover products that fit their style and preferences.

Search engines like Google Lens and Pinterest Lens are two examples of visual search tools that are gaining popularity across Australia in 2025.

Google Lens allows users to search for information using images, while Pinterest Lens enables users to find similar items on Pinterest. 

“Businesses need to adapt their SEO strategies to account for visual search,” notes a Melbourne SEO specialist at Zib Digital. “This means businesses must focus on using high-quality product images and clear alt text, ensuring that product listings are accurate and up-to-date.”

For e-commerce businesses, visual search presents an opportunity to increase product visibility and drive sales. 

“By using high-quality product images and relevant keywords, businesses can increase their chances of appearing in visual search results” says Zib Digital. 

To benefit from visual search, Zib Digital recommends that businesses:

  • Use high-quality product images: Ensure that product images are clear and well-lit. Consider showcasing products from multiple angles and in different contexts to give customers a better understanding of the product’s features and benefits.
  • Provide context for images: Use schema markup to give search engines more information about visual content. By providing context for images, businesses can increase the chances of their products being featured in Google Images and other visual search results, driving more traffic to their website.
  • Keep product listings up-to-date: Ensure that product listings are accurate and reflect current stock levels. Regularly updating product listings also helps to prevent customer frustration and negative reviews, which can harm a business’s online reputation and ultimately impact sales.
  • Monitor performance: Track the performance of visual content and adjust strategies accordingly. By monitoring metrics such as click-through rates and conversion rates, businesses in Melbourne can refine their visual content strategy to better resonate with their target audience and drive more sales.

By understanding visual search and adapting their strategies, businesses can improve their online presence and drive more sales. “Visual search is a key part of the digital marketing landscape,” states Zib Digital. “Businesses that understand how to use it effectively will be better placed to succeed online.”

To learn more about Zib Digital’s digital marketing solutions, please visit their website or speak to a growth specialist today.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

South Korea Postpones Decision on Allowing Google to Move Hi-Res Map Data Abroad
May 19, 2025 Hilary Ong
Walmart Brings Back ‘Basket Fee’ for Certain Accounts, Rejects Link to Tariffs
May 19, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Jaguar Rules Out Plans to Build Cars in the US
May 19, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801