The Packaging People Announces 5 Food Packaging Trends to Be Aware Of

May 19, 2025

Sustainable food packaging has shifted from a point of differentiation to an operational necessity. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environment, pushing brands to use eco-friendly materials and production methods. Packaging made from recycled, compostable, or biodegradable materials is quickly becoming standard across many food products. This shift is not only meeting consumer demand but also helping businesses stay ahead of tightening compliance requirements. Compostable boxes, recyclable cylinders, and eco-conscious liners are replacing traditional packaging alternatives to conventional formats, allowing businesses to reduce their footprint without compromising on quality or performance.

The focus on sustainability is also shaping the visual design of packaging. Minimalist food packaging is gaining momentum, driven by both practical and strategic considerations. Businesses are opting for clean, understated designs that emphasise clarity and sophistication, using natural textures and refined typography rather than heavy graphics or complex layouts. Beyond aesthetics, minimalist packaging also offers cost savings and reduces waste, aligning seamlessly with broader environmental goals. 

As design continues to change, the technical demands placed on packaging remain high. With more consumers shopping online and getting items delivered directly, food packaging must be strong enough to be durable enough to protect contents across a range of storage and transport conditions. Sturdy, food-grade materials that retain freshness, prevent damage, and look appealing on store shelves. Options like food packaging boxes, bags, tins, and pouches are chosen not only for their durability but also because they help maintain clear and recognisable branding.

In the food service sector, convenience continues to shape packaging development. Consumers are seeking packaging that is portable, easy to use, and suited to fast-paced routines. Businesses are responding with solutions that combine practicality with design—leak-proof containers, heat-retentive materials, and easy-grip formats that improve user experience. When these features are paired with eco-friendly materials, they help brands stand out in a saturated food-to-go market while supporting customer loyalty through functionality.

Personalisation is playing a big role in today’s food packaging. Custom food packaging and tailored messages are being used to create a stronger connection with consumers, offering a sense of exclusivity and care. 

Thanks to new digital printing technology, businesses can now easily and cheaply experiment with unique packaging concepts at lower volumes and with shorter lead times. This flexibility enables businesses to introduce seasonal designs, campaign-specific visuals, or product-specific variations without committing to large production runs.

In response to these evolving demands, food packaging suppliers in Australia, such as The Packaging People, have curated a diverse range of packaging solutions that reflect the industry’s changing landscape. Offering recyclable pouches, compostable bags, and takeaway cups, the company provides sustainable and adaptable formats that meet modern expectations. Low minimum order quantities—from just 500 units—allow brands to scale up thoughtfully while exploring fresh ideas and refining their packaging approach. 

With a strong focus on quality, flexibility, and environmental impact, The Packaging People supports food and beverage businesses in building packaging strategies that are both forward-looking and commercially practical.

