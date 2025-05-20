Cold Factor Celebrates Prestigious Award for Best Cooling Towel in the United States of 2025

Cold Factor has been recognized as the recipient of the 2025 Best Cooling Towel in the United States award by Best of Best Review. The recognition underscores the company’s continued commitment to providing effective heat relief solutions, particularly with its flagship product, the Cold Factor Cooling Towel.

A Game-Changing Product: The Cold Factor Cooling Towel



Cold Factor, known for its innovative cooling products, has made waves in the heat relief market with the recognition of its cooling towel as the Best in the United States for 2025. This accolade from Best of Best Review follows the brand’s continued efforts to enhance safety and comfort for people exposed to extreme heat.

At the core of Cold Factor’s product lineup, the cooling towel stands out for its ability to offer long-lasting relief. Utilizing advanced PVA materials, this towel keeps the body cool for up to five hours—25% longer than leading competitors. The cooling process relies on evaporation, which works to lower surface temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees, providing much-needed comfort during hot and strenuous conditions.

“We are honored to receive the Best Cooling Towel in the United States of 2025 award,” said Nelson, CEO of Cold Factor. “This recognition highlights the hard work our team has put into perfecting our products. We are committed to providing innovative, high-performance solutions that prioritize safety and comfort, especially during the summer months.”

Technological Innovation Behind Cold Factor’s Cooling Towel



Cold Factor’s cooling towel is crafted using a unique embossing process that enhances the towel’s water absorption, enabling it to stay cooler for longer periods. The proprietary design and materials ensure that Cold Factor products are highly effective even in the most demanding environments.

The towel’s technology is built for maximum cooling efficiency, offering substantial relief even in high-heat settings. Whether it’s used by athletes in the middle of a game or by outdoor workers enduring long hours in the sun, Cold Factor’s cooling towel delivers consistent results, with many users praising its reliability and durability.

Tiki Barber Partnership Highlights Heat Relief Importance



The recognition comes on the heels of Cold Factor’s strategic partnership with former NFL Pro Bowler Tiki Barber. With Barber’s endorsement, Cold Factor has expanded its reach and spread awareness of the importance of heat safety. Tiki Barber’s influence in the wellness and sports sectors has proven vital in amplifying the message behind Cold Factor’s mission—keeping individuals safe and cool in high-heat environments.

“We’re thrilled to partner with someone like Tiki Barber,” Nelson added. “His passion for health and wellness is perfectly aligned with Cold Factor’s goal of providing top-quality heat relief products.”

Real-World Impact and Customer Feedback



Cold Factor’s cooling towels have made a real-world impact on its customers. For instance, HotInAZ, a customer who tested the towel under 110-degree Arizona heat, was impressed by how the towel maintained its cooling effects for 45 minutes, offering essential relief during an intense walk.

Geoffrey Hazardly, another satisfied customer, emphasized how the towel provides continuous cooling for over five hours, even in a hot room with a fan blowing on him. Meanwhile, Becky Knoxx, a customer managing hot flashes, expressed her gratitude for the towel’s long-lasting cooling effect without leaving wetness on surfaces, making it easier to manage her symptoms.

“Cold Factor has truly made a difference in my life. Whether it’s hot flashes or working in the sun, I trust their products to keep me comfortable,” Knox shared.

The Road Ahead for Cold Factor



With the award for Best Cooling Towel and ongoing partnerships like the one with Tiki Barber, Cold Factor is poised to continue its growth in the heat relief market. The company’s products cater to a broad spectrum of customers, from athletes and outdoor workers to those seeking relief from health conditions exacerbated by the heat.

As temperatures rise, Cold Factor remains dedicated to creating and providing innovative products that help people stay safe, cool, and productive in the face of extreme summer heat. Whether it’s a cooling towel for a runner or a cooling vest for a construction worker, Cold Factor offers solutions designed for all ages and lifestyles.

About Cold Factor



Cold Factor is a leading brand specializing in cooling products designed to keep people comfortable and safe in hot weather conditions. Their hero product, the cooling towel, is just one of the many innovative solutions they offer, including cooling vests, arm sleeves, headbands, and sun visors. Cold Factor partners with experts to create cutting-edge products that use advanced cooling technologies such as PVA, evaporative cooling, and phase change materials. The company serves a wide range of customers, including athletes, workers, and families, helping them maintain comfort and productivity in extreme heat.

Media Contact

Hannah Brown

Senior Sales Lead, Cold Factor

info@coldfactorcooling.com

Website: Cold Factor Cooling

