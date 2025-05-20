DMR News

US Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Apple Alibaba Deal

Yasmeeta Oon

May 20, 2025

Apple has been in the spotlight recently. Apple’s interest in the partnership suggests the Chinese e-commerce company’s AI technology would soon power new features on Apple’s iPhones sold in China. The Trump administration has rightly sounded the alarm over this agreement’s implications. Congressional leaders are starting to sound these alarms in the context of the dramatic deterioration in relations between the United States and China.

Partnership aims to enhance iPhone features in China

The proposed collaboration, reported by The New York Times, aims to enhance the functionality of Apple’s iPhones in the Chinese market through Alibaba’s AI capabilities. Unfortunately, the implications of the deal have raised fears over national security and transparency. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, expressed his apprehensions, stating that Alibaba is “a poster child for the Chinese Communist Party’s military-civil fusion strategy.” He went on to criticize Apple’s opacity around the entire agreement, stating that it was “very troubling.”

Perhaps most importantly, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has raised a red flag. The ongoing tariffs resulting from the U.S.-China trade war would hike the company’s costs by nearly $900 million in the third quarter alone. This immense financial pressure puts Apple to a strategic crossroads as they make calculated moves toward possible partnerships and market expansion.

For its part, the increased scrutiny from lawmakers comes at a time when Apple’s on-again, off-again tariffs are putting more pressure on the company’s business practices. As the iPhone maker considers enhancing its products with Alibaba’s technology, officials are urging caution and thorough evaluation of the potential risks involved.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s move to integrate Alibaba’s AI technology in China reflects a strategic attempt to maintain market relevance amid growing geopolitical tensions and financial burdens from tariffs. However, given the national security concerns and opaque nature of the deal, a cautious, transparent approach is essential to balancing innovation with responsibility in this complex environment.

