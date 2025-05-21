Google Signs Another Major Solar Power Deal to Power Its Data Centers

Google has announced a significant investment in renewable energy, pledging $20 billion in collaboration with Intersect Power and TPG Rise Climate. This investment allows for the establishment of the first string of zero-carbon power plants. Those plants will provide power to several gigawatts worth of data centers, clustered across the US.

The tech behemoth now has 16 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the works, a testament to its long-term sustainability efforts. The average capacity across projects in Google’s portfolio is about 60 megawatts to 75 megawatts. Several of the initiatives exceed this range, marking the company’s eagerness to make increases to its renewable energy initiatives.

Major Solar Power Purchases Support Sustainability Goals

In January, Google took a huge step towards achieving those clean energy goals. As part of this agreement, they signed a PPA to purchase more than 700 megawatts – that’s right, megawatts – of solar projects developed by Leeward Renewable Energy to Oklahoma. This acquisition is indicative of a larger strategy at play, as Google signed on for 4 gigawatts of clean power in total over just 2023. Further, the company was recently approved to purchase another 600 megawatts of solar energy directly to power its data centers.

The newly announced deal underscores this strong push towards solar. It includes all of the storage projects EnergyRe has under development in South Carolina. This dual approach of harnessing both solar power and energy storage reflects Google’s intention to create a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure for its operations.

That kind of collaboration is at the heart of Google’s renewable energy strategy. The fund manager has been working closely with privately held companies, like Intersect Power, TPG Rise Climate, Leeward Renewable Energy and EnergyRe. These collaborations are integral to the development of successful, large-scale renewable energy projects. They’re accommodating the ever-growing demands placed on today’s data center.

Author’s Opinion Google’s massive $20 billion commitment to renewable energy signals a serious and strategic shift towards sustainable technology infrastructure. By integrating solar power with energy storage and partnering with specialized firms, Google is not only addressing environmental concerns but also setting a high standard for energy resilience in data centers. This approach is essential as data demands grow and the tech industry seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

Featured image credit: Pixabay via Pexels

