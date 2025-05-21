Saddle Up for Adventure: Cyndie Stocks Releases Heartwarming Children’s Book, Frank’s Cowboy Quest

Meet Frank, a curious young bearded dragon with one big dream—to become a true cowboy. Geared toward readers ages 4–8, Frank’s Cowboy Quest combines humor, heart, and an unforgettable journey that will captivate young imaginations and spark meaningful conversations.

An Uplifting Story for Young Trailblazers

Beautifully illustrated and full of personality, Frank’s Cowboy Quest introduces children to the importance of courage, resilience, and friendship. As Frank leaves behind the city in search of cowboy life, he discovers that being brave isn’t about never being afraid—it’s about pressing forward with heart and grit.

Perfect for bedtime stories, classroom read-alouds, or quiet time with loved ones, this book offers a blend of playful adventure and life lessons that resonate. Parents and educators alike will appreciate how Frank’s journey gently encourages kids to face challenges with curiosity and confidence.

What Makes Frank’s Cowboy Quest Stand Out

This isn’t just a story about cowboys—it’s a story about becoming who you are meant to be. As Frank meets new animal friends and overcomes unexpected obstacles, young readers are reminded that the path to your dreams is full of surprises—and self-discovery.

The story helps children:

Believe in themselves, no matter how small they may feel

Embrace new adventures and change

Build lasting friendships

Develop courage and perseverance

Now Available + What’s Next

Frank’s Cowboy Quest is available now at www.cyndie-stocks.com, where readers can explore more of Cyndie’s imaginative books and stay updated on new releases.

This summer, Cyndie Stocks will be a featured author in the EQUUS summer reading program, bringing her stories to life through live readings and hands-on activities for young readers.

About the Author

Cyndie Stocks is a passionate storyteller known for writing heart-centered children’s books that inspire, entertain, and uplift. Her stories highlight bravery, empathy, and personal growth, leaving a lasting impression on young audiences. Frank’s Cowboy Quest continues her mission to spark imagination and confidence in children everywhere.

Media Contact

Cyndie Stocks

Email: info@cyndie-stocks.com

Website: https://cyndie-stocks.com