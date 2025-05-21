DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Saddle Up for Adventure: Cyndie Stocks Releases Heartwarming Children’s Book, Frank’s Cowboy Quest

ByEthan Lin

May 21, 2025

Meet Frank, a curious young bearded dragon with one big dream—to become a true cowboy. Geared toward readers ages 4–8, Frank’s Cowboy Quest combines humor, heart, and an unforgettable journey that will captivate young imaginations and spark meaningful conversations.

An Uplifting Story for Young Trailblazers

Beautifully illustrated and full of personality, Frank’s Cowboy Quest introduces children to the importance of courage, resilience, and friendship. As Frank leaves behind the city in search of cowboy life, he discovers that being brave isn’t about never being afraid—it’s about pressing forward with heart and grit.

Perfect for bedtime stories, classroom read-alouds, or quiet time with loved ones, this book offers a blend of playful adventure and life lessons that resonate. Parents and educators alike will appreciate how Frank’s journey gently encourages kids to face challenges with curiosity and confidence.

What Makes Frank’s Cowboy Quest Stand Out

This isn’t just a story about cowboys—it’s a story about becoming who you are meant to be. As Frank meets new animal friends and overcomes unexpected obstacles, young readers are reminded that the path to your dreams is full of surprises—and self-discovery.

The story helps children:

  • Believe in themselves, no matter how small they may feel
  • Embrace new adventures and change
  • Build lasting friendships
  • Develop courage and perseverance

Now Available + What’s Next

Frank’s Cowboy Quest is available now at www.cyndie-stocks.com, where readers can explore more of Cyndie’s imaginative books and stay updated on new releases.

This summer, Cyndie Stocks will be a featured author in the EQUUS summer reading program, bringing her stories to life through live readings and hands-on activities for young readers.

About the Author

Cyndie Stocks is a passionate storyteller known for writing heart-centered children’s books that inspire, entertain, and uplift. Her stories highlight bravery, empathy, and personal growth, leaving a lasting impression on young audiences. Frank’s Cowboy Quest continues her mission to spark imagination and confidence in children everywhere.

Media Contact

Cyndie Stocks
Email: info@cyndie-stocks.com
Website: https://cyndie-stocks.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Weighs Former Personal Attorney Emil Bove for Federal Judgeship
May 21, 2025 Dayne Lee
Nvidia’s Computex 2025 Keynote Highlights in 20 Minutes
May 21, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Donovan Cross Spy Novel “Return to Hawaii” Released by Daniel J. Voelker
May 21, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801