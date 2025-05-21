OneStop ADU CEO Amanda Walters Leads the Way in Affordable, ADA-Compliant Housing Solutions

Building Homes for Every Journey: OneStop ADU and Amanda Walters’ Mission to Create Accessible, Affordable Housing

In a rapidly evolving housing market, OneStop ADU stands as a beacon of innovation and compassion, committed to creating homes that meet the needs of every individual. Led by Amanda Walters, the company specializes in building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and custom homes, with a particular focus on ADA compliance and accommodations for people with disabilities.

With over 20 years of experience in construction and project management, Walters brings a wealth of knowledge to her role as CEO. Her background includes a deep understanding of large-scale government projects, honed during her tenure at White Sands Missile Range and Nellis Air Force Base. Now, at the helm of OneStop ADU, Walters uses her expertise to ensure each project meets the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and precision.

OneStop ADU’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity is evident in every project they undertake. From ADA-compliant ADUs to homes designed with unique creative needs in mind, the company goes above and beyond to provide affordable housing solutions. Walters emphasizes the importance of designing functional spaces that are tailored to the specific needs of each client, whether that means creating homes for those with mobility challenges or designing spaces that are service animal-friendly.

A Personalized Approach to Construction

Unlike many companies in the industry, OneStop ADU prides itself on offering a personalized, hands-on approach. Every client is treated as an individual, with an emphasis on customer service and ensuring that their vision for their home is brought to life. Walters believes that a key part of the company’s success is its availability and transparency.

“We want our clients to feel comfortable and informed throughout the entire process,” Walters explains. “From the moment you pick up the phone, you’ll speak to a real person, not a machine. Our office is always open for clients to visit, and our in-house showroom makes it easy to choose finishes that fit their style”.

This level of accessibility and personal engagement is one of the reasons OneStop ADU has earned recognition, including being named one of the top 25 influential women in construction for 2025. Walters and her team’s dedication to providing a high level of service, paired with their commitment to affordability, sets them apart in the competitive world of ADU construction.

A Focus on the Community

While Walters excels in the business world, she also dedicates significant time to community service. She is an active member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Jamul and volunteers with K-9 Search and Rescue. Walters is also deeply involved in animal rescue, running Franz’s Home, a German Shepherd rescue organization. In addition, she owns Jamul Candle Co., where she crafts unique, scented candles.

It’s clear that Walters’ passion for helping people extends beyond the realm of construction. Whether it’s providing affordable housing for families or rescuing animals in need, Walters brings her heart into everything she does.

The Future of OneStop ADU

As the demand for ADUs and custom homes continues to grow, OneStop ADU remains committed to staying at the forefront of the industry. The company’s innovative approach to building homes ensures that each project is completed on time and within budget, with attention to detail and a commitment to client satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Walters plans to expand the company’s services and continue growing its reputation as a trusted provider of affordable, accessible, and custom housing solutions. With her leadership, OneStop ADU is poised for continued success and remains a key player in the growing ADU market.

About OneStop ADU

OneStop ADU is a construction company specializing in building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and custom homes that cater to unique, creative, and functional needs. The company is committed to affordability and inclusivity, offering ADA-compliant designs and ensuring that every home fits the specific requirements of its residents. Led by CEO Amanda Walters, OneStop ADU combines financial expertise, construction know-how, and a deep commitment to community service to provide clients with the best possible home-building experience.

