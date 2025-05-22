Synido Unveils Game-Changing Wireless MIDI Controller at Creative Confidence Weekender, Powering the Future of Fearless Music Production

Synido, a leading innovator in wireless music production technology, made waves at the recent Creative Confidence Weekender with the preview of its groundbreaking 2025 wireless gear lineup—most notably the TempoPAD C16, a next-generation MIDI controller built for the bold, modern creator.

Held in celebration of producer and educator LNA’s highly anticipated book Creative Confidence and Music Production: Overcome Your Insecurities, the two-day event gathered artists, influencers, and music producers for a vibrant exchange of ideas, practical insights, and hands-on music-making. Synido’s presence underscored a powerful message: when creative courage meets cutting-edge technology, anything is possible.

Where Cutting-Edge Tech Meets Creative Empowerment

The event highlighted Synido’s revolutionary TempoPAD C16 MIDI controller, set to launch in 2025 and already generating excitement in music production circles. Designed specifically for contemporary music producers, this versatile controller excels in desktop drum machine applications and clip launching, seamlessly integrating into any music production setup.

Key features of the TempoPAD C16 include:

The TempoPAD C16 boasts seamless Bluetooth connectivity for true wireless freedom, 16 RGB backlit pads with aftertouch, and 8 assignable endless encoders along with 4 faders for control. Its OLED display allows users to visualize hardware parameters intuitively, while built-in controller adjustments enhance workflow efficiency. With MIDI clock sync support, a robust 10-hour battery, and a 16-track sequencer, this controller empowers creativity in every session, making it one of the best MIDI controllers of 2025.

Engaging Panel Discussions and Masterclasses

The event featured a panel discussion on creative confidence, showcasing industry experts such as Gnarly, a music producer and finger drummer, Drum & Lace, an artist and composer for film/TV, and Rachel Jepson, a therapist specializing in mental health in the music industry. Participants had the opportunity to connect with professionals and gain insights into overcoming insecurities in their creative journeys. ROLI, the innovative makers of music production instruments, also joined the event.

The following day included masterclasses and workshops led by Liina Turtonen

(LNA), diving into the themes of her book. Attendees engaged in practical sessions where LNA demonstrated actionable strategies using real music production projects from her followers, effectively addressing common challenges in music creation and helping participants push past creative barriers.

Showcasing Synido’s Flagship Products

In addition to the TempoPAD C16, Synido showcased its flagship products, including the TempoPAD P16 and TempoKEY K25, along with the portable audio interface Live Dock A20.

– TempoPAD P16: This portable controller is ideal for musicians on the go, offering direct access from mobile devices and a 3.5 mm jack output for seamless connectivity, making it essential equipment for beat-making.

– TempoKEY K25: A powerful low-latency MIDI keyboard that allows users to program MIDI CCs directly from the hardware, with customizable channels for each knob, enhancing the toolkit for any music producer.

The turnout over the two day event was fantastic, with attendees expressing enthusiasm for Synido products and participating in exciting giveaways. The event provided Synido with a valuable opportunity to connect with passionate music lovers, allowing them to experience the latest in wireless music production gear and innovative studio essentials firsthand.

About Synido

Synido is dedicated to merging high-quality MIDI controllers with new aesthetics, believing that every soul carries a unique sonic signature. Our mission is to equip creators with tools that transform musical visions into audible reality, fostering meaningful dialogues with content creators, influencers, and music enthusiasts.

