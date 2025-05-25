DMR News

X Faces Restrictions in Tanzania Following Police Hack

ByDayne Lee

May 25, 2025

X Faces Restrictions in Tanzania Following Police Hack

Access to the social media platform X has been restricted in Tanzania following a cyberattack targeting official government and private institution accounts. On Tuesday, Tanzania’s official police account was compromised, with hackers posting sexually explicit content and false reports claiming the president had died. The police quickly denied the false information and launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

Hours after the police account was hacked, internet monitoring group Netblocks reported that X became “unreachable on major internet providers” across Tanzania. As of Wednesday, users in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city, were still unable to access the platform without using virtual private networks (VPNs), which are illegal without government approval. However, some users in other regions said they could still log on. Authorities have yet to officially confirm whether they are blocking X.

Government Response and Security Measures

Information Minister Jerry Silaa acknowledged the hacking incident during a parliamentary session, assuring lawmakers that the compromised government social media accounts had since been secured. Earlier, government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa warned that swift action was underway against those responsible for the breach.

The disruptions come amid heightened political tensions following the deportation of prominent Kenyan activists who had traveled to Tanzania to attend the court case of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges. President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned foreign activists against interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs and warned against causing “chaos.” Kenya’s former Justice Minister Martha Karua and others were among those deported.

Disappearance of Activists Raises Concerns

Two activists, Kenyan Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan Agather Atuhaire, were arrested in Dar es Salaam by suspected military officers and have since been missing. Tanzanian authorities have not commented on their whereabouts. Mwangi’s wife expressed deep concern for his safety, noting she last heard from him on Monday and feared for his well-being given the lack of communication.

Boniface Mwabukusi, president of the Tanganyika Law Society, said the legal team is actively monitoring the situation. He clarified that the activists are reportedly being held by the immigration department, not deported as initially thought. Efforts are underway to seek legal remedies to resolve their status promptly.

What The Author Thinks

The recent restrictions on X and the targeting of official accounts in Tanzania highlight a troubling trend of governments responding to cyber incidents with broad digital shutdowns rather than transparent, targeted solutions. Restricting access to an entire platform affects ordinary citizens’ ability to communicate, share information, and hold authorities accountable. The lack of clarity around detained activists’ whereabouts only adds to public distrust. While cybersecurity is critical, it should not come at the expense of digital rights and due process. Open dialogue and legal transparency are essential for a healthy society.

Featured image credit: SC Media

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

