UK Blockchain Startup RICH Partners with Estonian Tech Company Vareger Group

British deep tech startup Research Integrity Chain Ltd (RICH) has signed an agreement for a strategic partnership with Estonian technology company Vareger Group OÜ to develop its innovative blockchain platform that allows researchers, authors, and valuable content creators to instantly protect, control, and license their valuable data, research integrity, and copyrights from both humans and AI.

“The partnership with Vareger Group accelerates our mission to create a new standard for intellectual property protection in the digital age,” says Dmytro Shestakov, CEO and co-founder of RICH. “Our platform provides instant data protection through private publication without requiring public disclosure, creating tamper-proof, verifiable, and immutable cryptographic records with timestamps that serve as evidence in court.”

Oleg Pun, co-founder of Vareger Group, explains: “We’re excited to contribute our blockchain expertise to RICH’s groundbreaking platform. In an era when AI increasingly blurs the boundaries of content creation, RICH’s technology offers critical solutions for verifying human contribution and protecting intellectual property rights.”

The RICH platform offers several innovative capabilities:

Instant timestamp and authorship protection : Establishing undeniable evidence of when and where work was created through cryptographic timelines with tamper-proof history.

: Establishing undeniable evidence of when and where work was created through cryptographic timelines with tamper-proof history. Traceable data access after limited sharing : Full tracking of access, usage, contributions, and corresponding authorship records.

: Full tracking of access, usage, contributions, and corresponding authorship records. Data integrity and copyright protection : Complete role and rights management at the level of individual data, folders, projects, stages, teams, and intellectual property assets.

: Complete role and rights management at the level of individual data, folders, projects, stages, teams, and intellectual property assets. Human versus AI element verification in AI-assisted work with traceable records of your efforts. This creates court-admissible evidence of authentic human contributions throughout your process.

with traceable records of your efforts. This creates court-admissible evidence of authentic human contributions throughout your process. Transparent Licensing and Rights Transfer: Automated agreement protocols that provide detailed permissions and fractional ownership through cryptographically verified certificates.

Founded in London in January 2024 by IT entrepreneurs Dmytro Shestakov and Andrii Matiukhin, the company is in the process of raising a seed round of one million US dollars. With the global intellectual property protection market valued in the trillions of dollars, RICH plans to expand its operations in the US, UK, Canada, and EU.

Research Integrity Chain Ltd (RICH) is a deep tech startup that provides blockchain solutions for protecting and monetizing intellectual property in scientific and business spheres. The platform creates a secure environment for verifying the authenticity of research and other intellectual assets, with a particular focus on clarifying the human element in AI-assisted work through traceable records of efforts.

Vareger Group OÜ is an Estonian technology company specializing in blockchain and AI solutions. The company provides expertise in the integration and implementation of blockchain technologies for businesses with a focus on FinTech and Gaming.