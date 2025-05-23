DMR News

Google Invests $150M to Build AI Glasses with Warby Parker

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 23, 2025

Google announced at its I/O 2025 event a significant commitment of up to $150 million to consumer eyewear company Warby Parker. This partnership aims to jointly develop AI-powered smart glasses, leveraging Google’s Android XR platform.

Google has already invested $75 million to support Warby Parker’s product development and commercialization efforts. An additional $75 million investment, which would give Google an equity stake in Warby Parker, is contingent upon the eyewear manufacturer achieving certain milestones.

Expanding Google’s Smart Glasses Ecosystem

During Google I/O 2025, Google also revealed collaborations with several other companies to develop smart glasses featuring Gemini AI and augmented reality capabilities. Notable partners include:

  • Samsung
  • Gentle Monster

These partnerships highlight Google’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the smart eyewear market.

Google’s approach appears to be influenced by the success observed in Meta’s smart glasses strategy. Meta’s partnership and investment in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica have proven effective. The success of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is partly attributed to their appealing and familiar design, coupled with their availability in Ray-Ban retail stores. It is anticipated that Google will foster a similar relationship with Warby Parker, capitalizing on the eyewear company’s popular frame designs and potentially its established retail presence.

Product Development Timeline

According to a press release, Warby Parker and Google plan to release a series of products over time. Their initial line of eyewear is slated for launch “after 2025” and will integrate multimodal AI, available in both prescription and non-prescription options.

MilestoneDetails
Initial Google Funding$75 million for product development and commercialization
Potential Additional Funding$75 million (equity stake) based on milestones
First Product LaunchAfter 2025
Key TechnologyAndroid XR, Gemini AI, Multimodal AI

What The Author Thinks

This collaboration between Google and Warby Parker makes perfect sense. Smart glasses have struggled with mass adoption largely due to unappealing designs. By partnering with a brand known for stylish and accessible eyewear, Google is positioning itself to overcome a major hurdle. People want technology that integrates seamlessly into their lives and looks good, not something that screams “gadget.” This partnership could finally bring smart glasses into the mainstream, making them as common as smartphones.

Featured image credit: Thomas Hawk via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

