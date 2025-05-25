DAMODA World-Class Drone Light Spectacle Lands in America

The global leader in drone light performances, today officially entered the North American market with a groundbreaking show over San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park. A thousand drones painted the night sky with centimeter precision, weaving a breathtaking tapestry of “Ocean • Sports • Culture” that left thousands breathless – redefining industry benchmarks for drone light shows in the region.

City-Centric Design: Painting San Diego’s Soul with Drones

The formation drone light show seamlessly blended San Diego’s DNA into three aerial masterpieces:

Ocean Symphony: Dynamic waves, golden sunrises, and surfer silhouettes mimicked Pacific tides using swarm drone light show algorithms.

Sports Legacy: A 1000-drone swarm recreated a baseball mid-swing, honoring the San Diego Padres MLB team while proving drone light show equipment precision.

Cultural Icon: The historic “Kissing Statue” monument soared as a luminous led drone show, paired with local famous anchorman Ron Burgundy’s “City Smile” portrait matrix,to encourage the City and people of San Diego to “ Stay Classy”

“Every pixel breathes San Diego’s spirit,” said Figo Shi, General Manager, North America Region of DAMODA. “We don’t copy templates, but we engineer stories through drone light display technology.”

DAMODA Tech Dominance: Guinness World Records holder & 99.999% Safety Legacy

DAMODA, the first and only company to simultaneously launch 10,197 drones (breaking Guinness World Records for “Most Drones Airborne” and “Largest Drone Image”), once again redefined scalability by 10,518 drones in April 2025. Their proprietary drone ground control station enables an exceptional millimeter-level positioning accuracy, a key factor in this record-breaking achievement. Beyond their groundbreaking large-scale displays, DAMODA also possesses remarkable expertise in smaller formations, crafting equally stunning visuals.

Examples of their impressive small-scale work include the 1,050-drone show in Sydney and the 600-drone display at the Brazil Electronic Music Festival. Industry leaders widely acknowledge DAMODA’s technology as the ultimate swarm drone light show solution.

DAMODA’s FAA-certified drone system combines encrypted protocols and obstacle-avoidance AI. The FAA’s April 10–June 30 airspace waiver confirms DAMODA as one of the Chinese drone light show firms fully compliant with U.S. aviation standards.

Building a North American Drone Entertainment Ecosystem

Drone light shows (Drone Fireworks Display) are rapidly replacing traditional fireworks. DAMODA has successfully partnered with top-tier Ips, with its innovative “flying LED screen” (LED Drone Show) technology unlocking new possibilities for outdoor advertising while advancing environmental sustainability by phasing out pyrotechnics.

This debut marks DAMODA’s official entry into the North American market, accompanied by the launch of its “North American Partnership Program”. The initiative invites drone light show company partners across U.S. states to join a one-stop ecosystem offering equipment procurement (drones for light show), creative design, and operational support.

“We’re not here to compete, we’re pioneering a new industry frontier,” stated Figo Shi. The company will deliver end-to-end services spanning Drone Creativity design to sales/leasing of drones for light show. DAMODA aims to become the premier provider of outdoor entertainment solutions.

Event Details

When: May 22, 2025 | 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM PST

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park, San Diego, CA, 92101