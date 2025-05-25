Google Chrome to Auto-Fix Weak and Compromised Passwords Soon

Google’s Chrome browser will soon offer a one-click solution to replace compromised passwords with stronger alternatives.

This feature expands on Google Password Manager, which already saves and autofills login credentials for websites. Since 2019, the password manager has included a checkup tool that alerts users if any saved password has appeared in a data breach.

Automatic Password Replacement

The main challenge has been the manual effort required to update compromised passwords on each individual site. Google’s new capability will simplify this by automatically handling password changes.

When you visit an affected site in Chrome and attempt to sign in, the browser will detect compromised credentials and suggest changing them. With your permission, Chrome will then update the password on the site automatically and quietly in the background, explained Paul Kinlan, lead for Chrome Developer Relations.

Rollout and Website Support

This feature aims to remove much of the friction associated with password management, although its rollout will be gradual. Initially, it will support a limited number of websites in 2025, with plans to expand over time.

However, third-party websites need to implement specific code to support the automatic password replacement feature, so it won’t work everywhere right away.

What The Author Thinks This development is a much-needed step toward making online security more accessible. Many users struggle with managing strong, unique passwords and often neglect to update compromised credentials promptly. Automating the password update process reduces user effort and risk, potentially decreasing the frequency and impact of account breaches. Still, widespread adoption depends on cooperation from websites, which may take time. Until then, users should continue practicing good password hygiene and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Featured image credit: komfort-zone via DeviantArt

