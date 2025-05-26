Microsoft Brings 50 Classic Retro Games to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download a new app called “Retro Classics,” featuring over 50 classic Activision games from the 1980s and 90s. The collection leans heavily on Atari 2600 titles such as Demon Attack and Megamania, alongside some later releases like the 1993 PC adventure Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist, notable for its quirky title.

Cloud Streaming Limits the Experience

However, there’s a significant caveat, these games are only playable via cloud streaming. This means users can access them on multiple devices, but may experience noticeable latency. Considering these games were originally designed for local play on a single machine—long before widespread home internet—streaming can degrade the experience.

Microsoft claims this move reflects a commitment to game preservation, but that claim is debatable. If these titles exist solely on remote servers without options for purchase or local storage, it challenges the notion of authentic preservation. With Atari cartridges holding just 4KB of data, forcing users to stream instead of allowing local downloads seems like a poor use of bandwidth.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first attempt at classic game revival on Xbox. The Xbox 360’s Game Room app once offered classic titles for local storage and individual purchase but was discontinued quickly. Hopefully, Retro Classics will avoid a similar fate and receive more robust support.

Author’s Opinion Streaming vintage games may provide convenience but it falls short of true preservation. For many fans, part of the charm lies in owning and playing classics locally, free from internet dependency and latency issues. To genuinely honor gaming history, companies like Microsoft should offer flexible options that respect both accessibility and authenticity.

Featured image credit: Jethro C. via Pexels

