Microsoft Staff Report Blocked Emails With ‘Gaza,’ ‘Palestine,’ or ‘Genocide’

Microsoft employees have raised concerns that emails containing words such as “Palestine,” “Gaza,” “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “IOF off Azure” are being blocked from sending, even in cases where these terms appear in HR complaints. Tests conducted by employees showed that messages with these words failed to leave their outboxes, while emails without these terms were delivered normally.

An employee with “apartheid” in their email signature noticed their emails stopped sending around noon, suggesting the signature itself triggered blocks. Internal message boards revealed frustration and questions about why terms like “Israel” go through while “Palestine” or “Gaza” do not. Some employees asked whether the company was abandoning its inclusivity initiatives or targeting Palestinian-related topics specifically.

Microsoft’s Official Response

Microsoft’s Chief Communications Officer, Frank Shaw, stated that emails are not being blocked or censored unless sent to large distribution lists, and acknowledged some delays due to attempts to limit mass emails. A company spokesperson added that measures are in place to reduce unsolicited emails sent to tens of thousands of employees.

Despite these reassurances, employees reported that even routine, work-related emails containing the flagged terms failed to send or were delayed by several hours. In some cases, reports to HR involving these terms took over 24 hours to be acknowledged and reflected in the HR portal. Activist group No Azure for Apartheid indicated that delayed emails might be manually reviewed before delivery.

Employee Protests and Workplace Tensions

Microsoft has experienced protests related to its AI product’s involvement with the Israeli military. During the recent Build developer conference, several employees publicly criticized executives and the company’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. One engineer was fired after interrupting CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote to accuse Microsoft of “killing Palestinians” through its AI services.

Employees involved in public protests or organizing vigils for Palestinians have reportedly faced termination. At a 50th anniversary event, two engineers protested the use of Microsoft AI by the Israeli military and were subsequently let go. Documents viewed reveal that at least one terminated employee is banned from returning in any capacity.

What The Author Thinks Companies must ensure that content moderation tools don’t inadvertently silence important conversations or suppress political speech. Blocking keywords related to sensitive geopolitical issues without clear policies risks alienating employees and undermining trust. Transparency around such filtering mechanisms and open dialogue are crucial to maintaining a respectful and inclusive workplace.

Featured image credit: Robert Scoble via Flickr

