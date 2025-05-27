DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

FateStone Celebrates Multi-Chain Expansion, Solana Ecosystem Integration, and FATE Listing on Gate.io

ByEthan Lin

May 27, 2025

FateStone is thrilled to announce a major leap forward for FateStone—a pioneering Web3 gaming aggregation platform that brings together esports, Real-World Assets (RWA), and decentralized communities. As part of our mission to build an open, transparent, and highly interactive Web3 gaming ecosystem, FateStone is officially entering the multi-chain era.

Key Milestones:

 • Multi-Chain Deployment: FateStone is expanding across multiple blockchain networks, increasing scalability, cross-chain compatibility, and user access.

 • Solana Integration Coming Soon: With Solana’s lightning-fast transaction speeds and low gas fees, the upcoming support for the Solana ecosystem will offer gamers and guilds a seamless, high-performance experience.

 • FATE Token Listed on Gate.io: The native token FATE is now live on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This marks a major step toward strengthening liquidity, growing the global community, and unlocking new use cases for FATE within and beyond the platform.

What is FateStone?

FateStone is more than just a GameFi project—it’s a next-generation gaming hub designed to merge the passion of esports with the power of decentralized finance. By integrating RWA into the gaming experience, FateStone empowers players, guilds, and developers to build, own, and grow together.

About FATE:

FATE is the heartbeat of the FateStone ecosystem—enabling in-game payments, community rewards, staking, and guild governance. With the listing on Gate.io, FATE is now more accessible than ever.

The Future Is Multi-Chain. The Future Is FateStone.

Join in as FateStone continues to building the infrastructure for a decentralized gaming future—one where communities thrive, assets are borderless, and gameplay meets real-world impact.

#FateStone #FATE #Solana #Gateio #MultiChain #GameFi #Esports #RWA

X: https://x.com/fate_gamefi_

Telegram: https://t.me/fate_global

Official website: https://fate.global/

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

SpaceX Cleared for Starship Flight 9 Launch as FAA Imposes Safety Measures
May 27, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Inside Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill Approved by the House
May 27, 2025 Dayne Lee
EU Urges Respect Following Trump’s 50 Percent Tariff Threat
May 27, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801