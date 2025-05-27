FateStone Celebrates Multi-Chain Expansion, Solana Ecosystem Integration, and FATE Listing on Gate.io

FateStone is thrilled to announce a major leap forward for FateStone—a pioneering Web3 gaming aggregation platform that brings together esports, Real-World Assets (RWA), and decentralized communities. As part of our mission to build an open, transparent, and highly interactive Web3 gaming ecosystem, FateStone is officially entering the multi-chain era.

Key Milestones:

• Multi-Chain Deployment: FateStone is expanding across multiple blockchain networks, increasing scalability, cross-chain compatibility, and user access.

• Solana Integration Coming Soon: With Solana’s lightning-fast transaction speeds and low gas fees, the upcoming support for the Solana ecosystem will offer gamers and guilds a seamless, high-performance experience.

• FATE Token Listed on Gate.io: The native token FATE is now live on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This marks a major step toward strengthening liquidity, growing the global community, and unlocking new use cases for FATE within and beyond the platform.

What is FateStone?

FateStone is more than just a GameFi project—it’s a next-generation gaming hub designed to merge the passion of esports with the power of decentralized finance. By integrating RWA into the gaming experience, FateStone empowers players, guilds, and developers to build, own, and grow together.

About FATE:

FATE is the heartbeat of the FateStone ecosystem—enabling in-game payments, community rewards, staking, and guild governance. With the listing on Gate.io, FATE is now more accessible than ever.

The Future Is Multi-Chain. The Future Is FateStone.

Join in as FateStone continues to building the infrastructure for a decentralized gaming future—one where communities thrive, assets are borderless, and gameplay meets real-world impact.

X: https://x.com/fate_gamefi_

Telegram: https://t.me/fate_global

Official website: https://fate.global/

