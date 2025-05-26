Apple Drops Plans for Smartwatch With Built-In Camera

Recent reports indicate Apple has ceased work on adding a camera to its Apple Watch and Watch Ultra models. The company had been exploring the idea to enhance AI capabilities, with rumors pointing to a 2027 release aligned with the Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4. However, insiders now say this project is no longer moving forward.

Continued Focus on AirPods with Camera

Despite shelving the smartwatch camera, Apple is still developing AirPods with a built-in camera. It remains unclear whether the camera will be integrated into the earbuds or their charging case. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts this AirPods Pro 3 model will debut in 2026.

Apple is reportedly speeding up plans for smart glasses, aiming for a 2026 launch, earlier than prior predictions of 2027 or later. The focus appears to be on a non-augmented reality version to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration, featuring cameras and microphones to interact with Apple’s AI services.

Following Google’s recent prototype Android XR glasses reveal, the market for smart eyewear looks poised for growth, aided by shifting public perceptions. Additionally, Apple faces possible iPhone price hikes as President Donald Trump threatens a 25% tariff on iPhones not made in the U.S., potentially affecting the upcoming iPhone 17. Apple has not commented on the tariff threat.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s decision to abandon the smartwatch camera suggests a pragmatic approach to balancing innovation with feasibility and market demand. While the company experiments with new device categories like AirPods cameras and smart glasses, it’s clear Apple prioritizes projects with clearer paths to success. The looming trade tensions and potential tariffs add another layer of complexity, underscoring that hardware innovation does not happen in isolation but within a dynamic global context.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.