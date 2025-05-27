The Pinball Palace Announces National Recognition as One of the Largest Family-Friendly Pinball Arcades in the U.S.

From Garage Hobby to National Spotlight

The Pinball Palace, founded by Kelley Daniel, has officially announced its emergence as one of the largest and most respected pinball arcades in the United States. What began over eight years ago in Daniel’s personal garage has since evolved into a public entertainment venue that celebrates pinball’s legacy while modernizing the arcade experience for contemporary audiences.

Initially created to house a growing personal collection of restored pinball machines, The Pinball Palace opened its doors to the public in 2017 after Daniel acquired a commercial space. The venue now houses one of the most extensive and diverse pinball machine collections in the country, attracting both families and competitive players.

The business is family-operated by Daniel, his wife Karen, and their son Nick, who currently holds the 13th ranked position among competitive pinball players in Georgia.

A Living Museum of Pinball and Arcade Culture

The Pinball Palace has become a living archive of pinball history. With working machines dating back to 1955 and including new releases still being manufactured today, the venue represents decades of mechanical and digital gaming evolution. Unlike many arcades that have phased out pinball machines due to their high maintenance requirements, The Pinball Palace embraces the technical complexity.

“Our guests are drawn to the authenticity of the machines and the way we maintain them,” said Kelley Daniel, Owner of The Pinball Palace. “Most arcades avoid pinball because of the upkeep, but we thrive on it. That dedication makes all the difference.”

The venue also includes vintage arcade games and bounce houses, creating a complete family recreation space that appeals across generations.

IFPA Tournaments Strengthen Competitive Profile

The Pinball Palace holds monthly tournaments sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA), further establishing its role within the competitive pinball circuit. These events attract seasoned players and newcomers alike, contributing to the growing popularity of organized pinball competitions in the Southeast region of the U.S.

Daniel’s son Nick plays an active role not only in the family business but also in the tournament scene, representing the venue on the competitive circuit.

Reimagining Arcade Access With an Inclusive Model

In a notable departure from traditional coin-operated arcades, The Pinball Palace operates on a flat-rate model. Guests pay by the hour or for the entire day, allowing unrestricted access to the machines during their visit. This model has received positive feedback from visitors and reviewers alike, many of whom cite it as a key factor in the venue’s growing popularity.

Reviews across digital platforms emphasize the accessibility, cleanliness, and machine quality—establishing The Pinball Palace as a top-tier venue for both locals and traveling enthusiasts.

Honoring Nostalgia, Supporting the Future

The announcement also highlights The Pinball Palace’s core mission: preserving the cultural value of pinball while introducing the experience to new generations. As digital entertainment dominates home environments, venues like The Pinball Palace provide an interactive, communal experience that continues to resonate.

“What started as a love for arcades became a business driven by purpose,” said Daniel. “We wanted to keep this tradition alive for future generations, and the community’s response has been incredible.”

The venue’s continued expansion and national recognition reflect broader trends of nostalgia-driven recreation and renewed interest in tactile, shared entertainment formats.

About The Pinball Palace

Founded by Kelley Daniel and opened to the public in 2017, The Pinball Palace is a family-owned arcade based in Georgia. It features one of the nation’s largest public pinball collections, with machines spanning seven decades, along with vintage arcade games and family-friendly attractions. The venue hosts monthly IFPA-sanctioned tournaments and is known for its dedication to machine quality and customer experience.

