Discord Works to Fix Issue of Its Own Making

May 27, 2025

Discord is approaching its tenth year and preparing for an IPO. Over time, it has transformed online community interactions, shifting groups from traditional forums to dynamic multi-channel chat servers. Today, a wide variety of communities—from AI enthusiasts on Midjourney to gaming clans and school clubs—find their home on Discord.

Despite its popularity, Discord’s rapid, casual messaging style can overwhelm users with countless unread messages, making it difficult to locate key information. Traditional message boards still serve a vital role by offering more organized and incremental discussions.

Exploring Solutions for Structured Sharing

Peter Sellis, Discord’s SVP of Product, acknowledges this challenge and says the company is exploring ways to improve “structured knowledge sharing” that resembles forums, an area they believe deserves more investment.

One idea is to use large language models (LLMs) to summarize long, winding conversations, making them more digestible and shareable across the web. However, Discord’s diverse user base means introducing AI features could be met with both enthusiasm and resistance. Sellis notes that while promising, the team has yet to find a solution they feel confident about.

With a new CEO and a forthcoming public listing, Discord is poised for significant changes. Addressing message overload and balancing real-time interaction with structured content will likely be central to its evolution.

What The Author Thinks

Discord’s struggle to manage the flood of messages it popularized highlights a broader challenge for social platforms: scaling while maintaining clarity and user engagement. AI summarization tools may help, but success depends on respecting the community’s culture and preferences. Discord’s future will hinge on how well it can innovate without alienating its core users.

