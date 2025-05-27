Apple CEO Urged Texas Governor to Drop Online Child Safety Bill

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly contacted Texas Governor Greg Abbott urging him to amend or veto a new state law that would require Apple to verify the ages of device owners. The legislation remains unsigned. Apple, alongside Google, has actively collaborated with advocacy groups to oppose the bill, citing serious privacy concerns.

What the Bill Proposes

The law would require that minors’ App Store accounts be linked to their parents’, enabling parents to receive notifications about app downloads and approve or deny access. Apple warns this could lead to the collection and storage of sensitive personal information on all Texans, even for basic apps such as weather or sports updates.

Proponents argue the bill empowers parents to better oversee their children’s smartphone use, promoting safer digital environments. Similar legislation is being considered in at least nine other states, though Apple previously succeeded in blocking comparable legislation in Louisiana, which is now revisiting the issue.

What The Author Thinks

While protecting children online is vital, laws that demand extensive personal data collection risk eroding privacy for all users. Apple’s pushback highlights the challenge of balancing parental control with safeguarding sensitive information. Legislators must craft solutions that protect kids without creating new privacy vulnerabilities for everyone.

Featured image credit: Heute

