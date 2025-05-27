DMR News

Sent Raises $3.55 million in Series Seed Funding to Transform A2P Business Messaging

ByEthan Lin

May 27, 2025

Sent, the infrastructure layer powering cost-optimized, intelligent delivery for business messaging across SMS, WhatsApp, iMessage, RCS, and more, announced the closing of a $3.55 million Seed round led by Companyon Ventures, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Urban Innovation Fund, and CP Overture, among others. Zachary W. Heath and Daniel P. DeConinck of Polsinelli PC represented Sent during the transaction, helping bring Sent’s total capital raised over $4.22 million since its launch in 2024.

Sent is redefining how businesses connect with their customers through a unified messaging API backbone. Legacy vendors force companies to stitch together multiple channel integrations — a costly and error-prone approach. Sent replaces that complexity with a single, reliable solution for everything from login codes and user authentication to appointment reminders and order confirmations.

At the core of Sent’s platform is a smart routing engine that evaluates deliverability, cost, and user behavior in real time. Whether a customer prefers WhatsApp in the evening or iMessage in the morning, Sent automatically selects the best channel, applies intelligent fallbacks, and ensures the message is delivered on the first try. Developers are freed from the complexity of managing channel-specific logic, so they can focus on building great experiences, not managing the complexity of channel specific logic and backend plumbing

“Developers need a unified API that optimizes delivery, compliance and cost across all channels,” said Andrew Berg, Investor at Companyon Ventures. “Sent sets a new standard for reliable, efficient messaging at scale.”

At roughly $72B, the global A2P messaging market has become mission-critical, yet constrained by fragmented infrastructure, rising AI-driven message volumes, and increasingly stringent privacy regulations. Companies are already spending heavily on transactional messaging, but too often on outdated tools that fail to optimize delivery, control costs, or ensure compliance. Sent’s intelligent layer addresses these gaps, offering a modern, scalable alternative built for the next era of automated customer engagement.

Founded in New York City by CEO Daniel Vataj, Sent will use its newly secured funding to accelerate product development and expand routing intelligence, customer success and go-to-market functions. The company also plans to triple its headcount by the end of 2025 to meet growing demand.

About Sent, Inc.

Sent is a business messaging API that seamlessly integrates SMS, WhatsApp, iMessage, RCS, and more. For media inquiries, Sent can be reached at media@sent.dm or +1 (302) 203-9592.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

