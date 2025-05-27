DMR News

Supreme Court Halts Action on DOGE Transparency Case

ByDayne Lee

May 27, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay on Friday to temporarily pause proceedings in an emergency appeal concerning whether the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) must comply with public records requests. The case questions if DOGE, an entity tied to the White House, must follow transparency laws like other government agencies.

DOGE, established under former President Donald Trump and led by Elon Musk, rapidly cut agency budgets and federal staff, stirring several federal lawsuits. The Justice Department sought to block a lower court order allowing a watchdog group to depose DOGE staff and obtain documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The lower court had ruled DOGE was likely subject to FOIA.

Responses and Reactions

Chioma Chukwu, executive director of watchdog American Oversight, expressed deep disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision, highlighting the public’s need for clarity on DOGE’s activities. Meanwhile, Solicitor General D. John Sauer described DOGE as a White House advisory body exempt from FOIA due to its advisory role.

The case, brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), argues that the Trump administration is hiding records from an influential government entity. US District Judge Casey Cooper ordered DOGE to provide documents and allow depositions. A federal appeals court declined to overturn that decision.

Author’s Opinion

Transparency should never be optional for government entities, especially those wielding significant influence over public affairs. While advisory bodies have some protections, the rapid and sweeping changes driven by DOGE demand public scrutiny. Temporary stays delay justice and can erode trust in government, making openness essential for democracy’s health.

Featured image credit: Wikipedia Common

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

