DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Tesla Launches Cybertruck Trade-Ins With Disappointing Numbers

ByHilary Ong

May 27, 2025

Tesla Launches Cybertruck Trade-Ins With Disappointing Numbers

Tesla has started accepting trade-ins for its Cybertruck models for the first time since they launched. However, owners looking to trade in their vehicles face significant depreciation.

Steep Depreciation Rates for Cybertruck Owners

According to CarGurus, Cybertruck depreciation can reach as high as 45%. Business Insider recently spoke with two Cybertruck owners who shared trade-in quotes reflecting substantial value loss. One owner, who bought a $100,000 AWD 2024 model and drove nearly 20,000 miles, was offered $63,100—a 37% drop in value. Another owner of a top-tier $127,000 “Cyberbeast” model received a quote of $78,200 after just eight months, amounting to a 38% depreciation.

Tesla’s Initial Resale Ban and Possible Reasons

Tesla originally prohibited owners from reselling their Cybertrucks, a move commonly aimed at curbing scalping and protecting brand integrity. For Tesla, this policy might also have delayed mass trade-ins or resales, especially given the controversies surrounding Elon Musk’s political ties and ongoing quality concerns, such as issues with gas pedals and trim parts falling off.

It’s important to remember that trade-in offers typically come in lower than private sales. Electric vehicles in general depreciate rapidly, with some brands losing up to 50% of their value in the first year, according to Wired.

Author’s Opinion

While Tesla’s Cybertruck has drawn attention for its futuristic design and robust capabilities, these steep trade-in losses highlight the tough reality for many EV owners. The rapid depreciation underscores the challenges in the electric vehicle market, where resale values remain volatile. For buyers, this suggests weighing the benefits of cutting-edge tech against potential financial downsides.

Featured image credit: Phillip Pessar via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Microsoft Brings Gen AI Tools to Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad
May 27, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Nintendo Switch 2 Will Support Third-Party USB Mice
May 27, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Calls Putin ‘Absolutely Crazy’ After Major Strikes on Ukraine
May 27, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801