Microsoft Brings Gen AI Tools to Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad

Microsoft is rolling out a range of new generative AI features for Paint, the Snipping Tool, and Notepad on Windows 11. These updates are available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, with some features requiring Copilot+ enabled devices.

AI-Powered Sticker Creation in Paint

For those still using Microsoft Paint, a new AI feature lets users create custom stickers by typing a description on Copilot-compatible devices. By clicking the Sticker Generator button within the Copilot menu, users can enter prompts like “monkey wearing a suit,” then generate unique sticker sets. Recently created stickers are easily accessible via a new Stickers option in the Paint toolbar. Paint also offers other generative AI tools such as layers, background removal, and generative erase, which are available to all users.

Microsoft’s Copilot now introduces “Perfect Screenshot” for the Snipping Tool, which intelligently resizes clippings based on the content of the selected screen area. This feature can be enabled by holding the Ctrl key while capturing a screen region, but it is exclusive to Copilot+ devices.

Writing Assistance in Notepad

Notepad now supports generative AI to help create content. Users place their cursor where they want new text or highlight reference content, then use the right-click menu or Ctrl + Q shortcut to activate the Write function. After entering an instruction, the AI-generated text appears directly in the document, with options to keep, discard, or refine the output further. However, access to this feature requires a Microsoft 365 or Copilot Pro subscription and sufficient AI credits.

While these features may appear modest, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described a broader vision during the recent Build conference. He compared the current wave of AI innovation to past platform shifts, like the release of Win32 developer tools in the early 1990s and the development of internet-focused tools in the mid-1990s, signaling a major transformation ahead for Microsoft users and developers alike.

What The Author Thinks Though the AI additions in Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad seem incremental, they reflect Microsoft’s cautious but strategic approach to embedding AI across its ecosystem. These tools showcase practical AI uses that could become indispensable for everyday productivity. The key challenge will be making these capabilities seamless and accessible to avoid overwhelming users with complexity.

Featured image credit: Windows Central

