Nintendo Switch 2 Will Support Third-Party USB Mice

As the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 approaches on June 5, new features continue to emerge. In a developer commentary video for Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE on the Switch 2, producer Michi Ryu revealed that the console supports USB mouse input. Players can plug a USB mouse directly into the Switch 2 during gameplay, and the game will automatically recognize the device, giving it control priority over the Joy-Con controllers, which can also be used as a mouse.

What This Means for Switch 2 Gaming

Currently, this mouse support is confirmed for just Nobunaga’s Ambition, with no official word yet on other Switch 2 games. However, the fact that one title supports USB mice suggests that other games could add this functionality in the future. While the original Switch allowed mouse input for a handful of titles, the Switch 2’s built-in mouse functionality with its controllers marks a shift. This change means more developers may actively consider mouse compatibility, potentially expanding USB mouse support across the platform.

For comparison, fewer than 30 original Switch games allowed mouse use, so it’s reasonable to expect the Switch 2 to surpass that number considerably by the time a hypothetical Switch 3 arrives.

What to Watch For

With a few weeks left before launch, eyes are on whether major upcoming titles like Metroid Prime 4 and Civilization VII will support third-party USB mice. This could be a significant development for gamers who prefer precise controls traditionally available on PC or hybrid platforms.

If you haven’t yet secured a preorder for the Switch 2, it’s a good idea to stay alert for restock updates as the release date nears.

Author’s Opinion USB mouse compatibility on the Switch 2 may seem like a small feature, but it represents a meaningful step toward bridging console and PC gaming experiences. Offering this flexibility could attract a broader audience, especially strategy and simulation gamers who rely on precise controls. It’s a smart move that could set the Switch 2 apart from competitors and encourage developers to innovate in input options.

