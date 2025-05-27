Trump Calls Putin ‘Absolutely Crazy’ After Major Strikes on Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Vladimir Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY” following Russia’s largest aerial assault in its three-year war against Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, he told reporters, “I’m not happy with what Putin is doing. He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin.”

The Deadliest Assault in Three Years

Moscow launched a series of overnight attacks on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, killing at least 29 people and injuring dozens. The bombardment from Saturday into Sunday was the most intense single aerial assault Ukraine has faced since the war began.

Trump’s comments mark a shift, signaling frustration within the U.S. administration over Putin’s rejection of a proposed 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin, however, downplayed Trump’s remarks as “emotional reactions” and expressed gratitude for his efforts to promote negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “This is a very important moment, which is associated with the emotional overload of absolutely everyone and with emotional reactions.” He added that Moscow is “truly grateful to the Americans and personally to President Trump” for his mediation attempts.

Sanctions and Political Tensions

Trump also indicated Sunday that he is “absolutely” considering additional sanctions on Russia, a move Kyiv has long advocated. Previously, he resisted further sanctions, hoping for progress toward peace, but recent events might change that stance.

The former president also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying, “Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Over the weekend, at least 25 people died in the attacks, including children, with more casualties reported overnight into Monday. The intensifying bombardment coincides with growing international pressure on Putin to accept a ceasefire supported by both the U.S. and Ukraine.

Zelensky warned Sunday, “America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.”

Diplomatic Developments

Earlier this month, Kyiv and Moscow representatives met face-to-face for the first time since the war began. Despite some progress, including a large prisoner swap, talks have stalled, and fighting has intensified. Moscow claimed to have retaken the Kursk region, regaining strategic ground from Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned that the war might last longer than anticipated, stressing the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine.

Trump, surprised by the recent attacks, noted that just a week ago, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine — even as he spoke by phone with Putin. He expressed frustration, saying, “We’re in the middle of talking, and he’s shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities.”

After speaking with Putin, Zelensky, and European allies, Trump announced, “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.” He added that the details would be negotiated by the two parties alone.

What The Author Thinks Trump’s harsh criticism of Putin contrasts sharply with his past praise and close ties to the Russian leader. His pointed rebuke comes at a critical moment but is complicated by his simultaneous criticism of Zelensky and ambivalence toward sanctions. This mixed messaging risks muddling U.S. foreign policy at a time when clear, consistent leadership is most needed.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

