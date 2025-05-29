Sollong’s Global Tour Heats Up: AI × DePIN is Redrawing the Global Compute Map

As AI explodes into the mainstream, computational power has become the key resource driving the next leap in global productivity. Whoever reshapes this infrastructure will stand at the forefront of the next tech revolution.

Spearheaded by Sollong, a worldwide computing power tour is gaining momentum. As one of the few Web3-native projects combining DePIN infrastructure, RAM strategy layers, and real-world AI applications, Sollong is actively building an AI compute network that is accessible, participatory, and sustainable. Across global node deployments, a user-driven “Future Compute World” is gradually taking shape.

Expanding Across Continents: AI Compute Networks Roll Out in Five Regions

In the past month alone, Sollong’s global tour has reached key markets across five continents. Full-scale rollouts have already taken place in Asia, Africa, and Oceania, while community building is ramping up in Europe and the Americas.

Asia: The team visited Web3 hotspots such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Technical communities responded enthusiastically, rapidly adopting RAM-based strategies and CPI model frameworks.

Africa: Node deployment is progressing rapidly in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. On-chain participation is gaining momentum, making Africa one of the fastest-growing regions in the network.

Oceania: A foundational node network has formed in Australia, with strong user interest and vast room for ecosystem growth.

Europe & Americas: As grassroots communities gain traction, these regions are becoming key targets for the next wave of expansion.

To date, the Sollong ecosystem spans 40+ countries and regions, with over 2,000 deployed nodes and a community of 380,000+ global users, steadily forming a next-generation AI × DePIN computing network.

DePIN + RAM + AI: A Unified Future Compute Framework

What sets Sollong apart isn’t a single product, but its integrated, three-layer architecture:

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network)

Converts devices such as smartphones and mining machines into compute nodes. Users become contributors, and connectivity generates value.

RAM (Resource Allocation Mechanism)

Allows strategic asset deployment (USDT, SOL, BTC, etc.) to allocate computing power and call AI tasks. Users are both investors and participants.

AI (Applications & Model Layer)

Goes beyond Web3 staking and tokenomics — with real AI workloads, model deployments, and end-user applications to anchor compute consumption.

This framework isn’t just technical infrastructure — it’s a structural response to the monopolization of AI by centralized cloud giants.

Phones, Visa, and AI Miners: Building a Hardware-Based Compute Loop

Compute power shouldn’t be an invisible cloud service. During its global tour, Sollong unveiled a vision for a hardware ecosystem that enhances user engagement through accessibility, usability, and profitability:

LPhone Node Smartphone: A daily-use device and DePIN node in one, supporting communications, compute, and data uploads.

Visa Virtual Card: Connects RAM strategy earnings to real-world spending, enabling a future where “mining equals payment.”

AI Mining Devices: Lightweight, low-power edge machines are in testing, offering entry-level compute solutions for households and small businesses.

Hardware becomes more than a tool — it’s the key to everyday participation in the AI-powered world.

The Tour Continues — And So Does the Mission to Connect

Sollong’s tour is more than a series of roadshows — it’s the foundation of a Global Compute Participation Map. By immersing in local markets, the team gathers valuable insights to continuously refine the ecosystem.

The next stage includes expansion into North America and Europe, along with major initiatives such as:

RAM Node Community Empowerment Program

AILong Ecosystem Strategy Upgrade

Localized Compliance & Deployment Frameworks

Additionally, the next Global Compute Summit will be announced in Q3, bringing together top VCs, tech providers, and node operators in Web3 and AI to define the standards of next-gen compute networks.

Final Thoughts

While others chant slogans about the arrival of AGI, Sollong quietly builds, node by node. We don’t promise to “change the world” — but we firmly believe:

The future of AI does not belong to centralized server farms.

It belongs to every individual who chooses to deploy, connect, and participate.

Whether in East Asian metropolises, on African smartphones, or behind each RAM strategy, this quiet revolution in computing is already underway.

The AI era won’t be a one-man show by tech giants —it will be a compute-powered world shaped by everyone.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.