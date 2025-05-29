MN Head & Neck Pain Clinic Congratulates Dr. Saranya Varun on Earning Fellowship in the American Academy of Orofacial Pain

Fellowship status in the AAOP is a significant professional milestone, representing the highest standards of knowledge, skill, and dedication to patient-centered care. It is awarded to those who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the field and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients with complex orofacial pain conditions.

Dr. Varun’s expertise and certification is recognized by both national and international facial pain communities. The Minnesota Head & Neck Pain Clinic is excited and thankful for her dedication to expand her orofacial pain expertise, advocacy to the facial pain community, and participation in the American Academy of Orofacial Pain.

Dr. Varun stated, “I am deeply grateful and truly honored to accept this prestigious fellowship status in the American Academy of Orofacial Pain. This organization has been instrumental in advancing the science and clinical care of orofacial pain for 5 decades. I am committed to expanding my knowledge, refining treatment approaches, and advocating for better patient care in orofacial pain management. This recognition reinforces that commitment.”

It has been 5 years since the American Dental Association recognized orofacial pain (OFP) as a dental specialty. OFP is considered pain that is perceived in the face and/or the oral cavity. Causes may include diseases or disorders of regional structures, dysfunction of the nervous system, or referral from distant sources. In Minnesota, board-certified OFP specialists remain too few in numbers to meet referral needs of general dentists, ENT specialists, and other health care providers.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals are recognizing the importance of having highly trained specialists to refer

their patients. Acknowledging that facial and jaw pain treatment should be evidence-based, it is helpful that more providers like Dr. Saranya Varun are available to refer to as the best available conservative and evidence-based care.

There are limited accredited residency programs in orofacial pain, and they typically graduate a small number of specialists each year. This has resulted in many states facing a severe shortage of board certified OFPs, which can make it difficult for patients with TMJ disorders and other facial pain conditions to access timely and appropriate care. Residents in Minnesota needing this service are the main benefactors.

“Please join us in celebrating this well-deserved achievement. We are proud to have Dr. Varun as a part of our team and excited to see her continued impact in advancing excellence in orofacial pain care.” Cory Herman DDS, MS at the Minnesota Head & Neck Pain Clinic.

Dr. Cory Herman, and Dr. Varun are among several board-certified OFPs at the Minnesota Head & Neck Pain Clinic and long-term supporters and contributors to the American Academy of Orofacial Pain