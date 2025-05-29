Night Spawn: Survival Horror Game Joins Somnia’s Dream Catalyst Accelerator

Night Spawn, an immersive horror survival game, has joined the Dream Catalyst accelerator, a $10 million initiative from Somnia and Uprising Labs that supports studios building the next generation of Web3-native games.

Night Spawn challenges players to work together under extreme pressure as they solve intricate puzzles while being hunted by supernatural predators. Drawing inspiration from classic horror films like An American Werewolf in London and 30 Days of Night, as well as genre-defining games like Dead by Daylight and The Outlast Trials, Night Spawn blends logic-based mechanics with tense, adaptive gameplay.

Set in a world where ancient legends have returned, the game drops players into shifting environments, from abandoned police stations to fog-choked villages, where each match presents randomized challenges, unique enemy behaviors, and evolving objectives. Its Tarot Card system lets players introduce match modifiers that can change lighting, spawn additional monsters, or unlock high-risk side quests for rare rewards.

The game’s narrative is rooted in a global resurgence of folklore creatures called the Night Spawn. From a puppeteer demon in the Carpathians to a vampire lord in Alaska, these beings are not acting alone. Players take on the role of Hollow Gate Society members tasked with uncovering and surviving this emerging threat.

Night Spawn will be integrated with Somnia’s high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, which delivers over 1 million transactions per second, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees. This enables real-time multiplayer coordination, player-owned assets, and persistent world state updates without the technical limitations of traditional blockchains.

Other Dream Catalyst titles include QRusader, Mullet Cop: Mall Sim, Netherak Demons, and Dark Table CCG. The program offers selected studios funding, technical support, and access to the Somnia ecosystem as they prepare to scale for mass adoption.

To learn more about Night Spawn and get involved with upcoming playtests, follow the game on X and join the Discord channel

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees, making it the ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, entertainment, social, metaverse, and finance.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.