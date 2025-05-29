Braden Business Systems Named a Top 25 Dealer by Konica Minolta for 2024

For the second year in a row, Braden Business Systems has been selected as a Top 25 Dealer by Konica Minolta. By winning, we highlight our ongoing commitment to delivering the best technology solutions, with a focus on people, to help our company succeed.

Getting chosen as one of Konica Minolta’s top dealers involves more than simply meeting numbers—it focuses on creating real impact. Braden’s award demonstrates that we are fully committed to delivering comprehensive office technology and IT services, backed by superior care, in-depth technical expertise, and a focus on our customers’ achievements.

Recognition from Konica Minolta inspires and humbles us, Erik Braden, Managing Partner at Braden Business Systems, stated. The achievement recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team in supporting what’s possible for our clients.

The strong partnership we have with Konica Minolta is dedicated to finding new ways to improve the workplace. We collaboratively equip organizations with the technology they need to prepare for the future, accomplish more, and grow with ease.

“We greatly appreciate continuing to work closely with and receiving support from Konica Minolta,” Braden said. We consider this mark a stepping-stone for further growth. We feel even more strongly about delivering proactive service designed for each individual and their results.



Moving forward, Braden Business Systems will continue to explore new ways to make office solutions both efficient and user-friendly. In other words, we aim to empower our customers, simplify processes, and transform their work style.

About Braden Business Systems

Founded in 1989, Braden Business Systems is a locally owned leader of business technology solutions, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cybersecurity, and document management. With a customer-first mindset, award-winning service, and deep community involvement, Braden continues to set the standard for excellence.

