MorningBlues VWS Headphones Launch with Customizable Screens and NFC Sharing

MorningBlues is turning headphones into canvases of self-expression with the launch of its new MorningBlues VWS Headphones — where music, mood, and message converge. The new model integrates a customizable visual display with high-performance audio, offering users a distinctive way to express themselves while listening to music.

Customizable Visual Display

The MorningBlues VWS Headphones feature two independent touchscreens that allow users to upload and display personal visuals, including animations, messages, icons, or mood tags. Designed for those who view music as a lifestyle and a form of self-expression, the MorningBlues VWS headphones transform every playlist into a wearable visual narrative — a reflection of your mood, style, or moment.

Sleek, Versatile Design

The metallic silver finish gives the design a sleek and modern aesthetic, versatile enough to adapt effortlessly to any personal style. The touchscreen content can be updated to reflect the user’s mood, style, or the setting they are in. The display adds a layer of dynamic personalization not typically found in traditional headphones.

Targeted at individuals who combine their interest in music with fashion and digital creativity, the product supports a growing market of users seeking more than standard functionality. MorningBlues is positioning the MorningBlues VWS Headphones as a personal audio device that also functions as a wearable visual display accessory.

NFC-Enabled Social Sharing

A key feature is the NFC-enabled connectivity, which supports fast pairing and easy information exchange between devices. Users can effortlessly add friends by tapping their phones on the headphone’s touchscreen.

This feature encourages spontaneous interactions and deeper social connections—perfect for quickly exchanging contacts at social gatherings, events, or casual meet-ups.

Designed for Daily Life

The headphones are designed for versatility across a variety of everyday scenarios. Commuters can use the product to display calming visuals or personal messages while in transit. During work or study sessions, users can show focus-related content, such as a “do not disturb” sign or motivational quotes, without speaking.

In social settings, the display becomes a conversation starter. Individuals can display their favorite artists, hobbies, or interests to find common ground with those nearby. The goal is to turn the listening device into a subtle, visual communication tool.

For fitness and outdoor activities, the MorningBlues VWS Headphones offer a secure fit with a stable Bluetooth connection. Runners or cyclists can track time or display motivational text while listening to music. The headphones are built to stay in place during movement, while the display continues to function uninterrupted.

For travelers, the MorningBlues VWS Headphones combine quick pairing with rich, immersive sound—perfect for long flights or layovers. The screen can be personalized with travel visuals like scenic photos or destination-inspired designs, allowing travelers to quietly signal when they’d prefer not to be disturbed, adding a thoughtful layer of comfort and personal space to the journey.

Wearable Tech, Fashion-Forward

The headphones also serve as a visual accessory in fashion and streetwear culture. Users can adapt the display to match the themes of art events, fashion shows, or music festivals. With customizable visuals, the headphones become a statement piece beyond their core audio function.

Available in a dual-screen version, the MorningBlues VWS headphonesare designed with flexibility in mind. Both screens are easily detachable, allowing users to choose how they wear them—go screen-free for a clean look, use one for a subtle statement, or attach both for full visual impact.

To celebrate the launch, an early bird offer is available from May 27 to June 10, with a $150 discount for early adopters.

Audio performance has not been compromised in favor of visual features. MorningBlues ensures that the headphones deliver rich, detailed sound with reliable Bluetooth connectivity. Its responsive touchscreen allows users to change displays on the fly. With NFC for instant sharing, the headphones support real-time social connection in a fashionable form.

Both models feature a lightweight construction and a comfortable over-ear fit, enhanced by ear cushions made from soft materials that reduce pressure on the ears. MorningBlues designed these headphones specifically for extended listening sessions, ensuring users experience maximum comfort and durability in various environments.

This release aligns with the company’s broader mission to lead innovation in visual music. MorningBlues focuses on enhancing the relationship between sound and vision, and the MorningBlues VWS Headphones reflect that commitment by offering a product that engages multiple senses.

Founded on the idea that music is not limited to sound but can be experienced through sight and touch, MorningBlues continues to build products that combine technology, aesthetics, and emotion. The company sees wearable devices as a new frontier for personal expression through music.

The product launch follows the company’s earlier work in immersive installations that combine music and visual art. With the MorningBlues VWS Headphones, MorningBlues brings similar concepts into everyday, personal use.

Further information, specifications, and purchasing details are available on the company’s official website at www.morningblues.com.

_________________________________________________________

About the Company

MorningBlues is a company dedicated to crafting visually stunning music installations that engage different senses by breaking down the boundaries between sound and vision.