Opera’s New Browser Can Build Websites and Games Automatically

Opera introduced a new browser called Opera Neon on Tuesday, designed to streamline AI workflows and perform tasks such as shopping, filling out forms, and coding on behalf of users. The browser is currently available through a waitlist, with a subscription model planned upon release, though pricing details remain undisclosed.

Opera Neon’s sidebar hosts three new buttons: Chat, Do, and Make. The Chat button opens a chatbot interface, enabling users to search the web, get answers, and gather more information about web pages.

The Do feature employs Opera’s Browser Operator AI agent, announced in March, which can handle tasks like form-filling or managing trip bookings directly within the browser.

The Make function stands out as it can generate games, websites, code snippets, reports, and more based on text prompts. This is powered by AI workflows running on a virtual machine in the cloud, allowing Opera Neon to continue working on tasks offline and support multiple simultaneous tasks.

Skepticism Amid Growing Competition

While the concept sounds promising, AI-based browser assistants often underdeliver in real-world use. Opera faces stiff competition, with companies like The Browser Company teasing AI-driven browsers last year that automate user tasks, and Google developing AI agents that aim to enhance search and task completion.

Author’s Opinion The promise of browsers that can autonomously handle complex tasks is exciting and could redefine how we interact online. However, these AI assistants frequently struggle with reliability and accuracy, leaving users frustrated. The key will be consistent performance and seamless integration into daily workflows. Until then, such browsers are intriguing experiments rather than must-have tools.

