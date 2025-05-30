SpaceX Starship Explodes for Third Consecutive Flight as Musk Vows More Launches

SpaceX faced its third consecutive setback when the Super Heavy booster and Starship rocket exploded during an uncrewed test flight on Tuesday. This ninth test mission ended with the booster exploding and the Starship spacecraft suffering a fuel leak before spinning out of control and breaking apart during reentry.

The combined Starship system, which stands about 400 feet tall when stacked, aims to transport people and cargo around Earth and to the Moon, with eventual plans for Mars colonization.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledged the anomaly, stating it is working closely with SpaceX and confirmed there were no injuries or public property damage. The launch took place on May 27 from Starbase, Texas.

Musk’s Remarks and Future Plans

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, noted improvements over previous flights, highlighting that the Starship reached scheduled engine cutoff and experienced no significant heat shield damage during ascent. He attributed the failure to fuel leaks that caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and reentry phases.

Musk committed to increasing the launch cadence to roughly one flight every three to four weeks. This is a step up from previous restrictions limiting SpaceX to five Starship launches annually, following a recent FAA approval to accelerate testing.

SpaceX has received over $19 billion in federal funding since 2008 and continues to be a major recipient of government contracts, including potential involvement in President Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative.

Beyond SpaceX, Musk also heads Tesla, AI startup xAI, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has implemented significant federal workforce reductions affecting agencies like the FAA and EPA — key regulators of his ventures.

What The Author Thinks SpaceX’s streak of test flight failures might seem discouraging, but such setbacks are an inherent part of pioneering aerospace technology. Elon Musk’s commitment to rapidly iterating and increasing launch frequency signals a bold approach to learning from mistakes. While explosions grab headlines, each test expands critical data that will improve the reliability and safety of Starship, bringing us closer to a future of multiplanetary travel.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

