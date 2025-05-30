Getty Images CEO Says Millions Spent Battling AI ‘Rhetoric’ in Court

Getty Images is investing millions to fight what CEO Craig Peters calls a “world of rhetoric” in its legal battle against Stability AI, the UK-based startup behind the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion.

Peters told CNBC that Stability AI and other AI labs have used copyright-protected material to train their commercial AI models without permission. He described this as unfair competition and theft disguised as innovation, with AI companies repurposing existing creative content for profit.

The Legal Dispute and Industry Response

Getty is suing Stability AI in both the UK and US, alleging the startup copied 12 million images without consent or compensation to benefit commercially and harm content creators.

Stability AI denies liability, acknowledging it used some Getty images to train its model but arguing the lawsuit lacks merit. The company claims its use qualifies under “fair use,” a legal principle allowing limited use of copyrighted material when transformative.

Intellectual property lawyer Sukanya Wadhwa notes the case is unusual, raising jurisdictional questions and emphasizing that Stability AI will argue the generated outputs do not reproduce original works, challenging claims of infringement.

Many AI startups, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Mistral, have built foundational models using vast publicly available data, sparking concerns over copyright breaches.

Notable lawsuits include The New York Times suing OpenAI and record labels challenging AI music generators. Getty’s CEO explained that legal action against Stability AI alone costs millions, making it impractical to pursue every infringement worldwide.

Major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon continue to heavily invest in AI development despite ongoing legal battles.

Peters acknowledges the fight is complex, requiring expensive due diligence and legal persistence across multiple jurisdictions. Getty’s case has strong factual support on a global scale, but legal and geographic hurdles remain.

The first trial to determine liability is scheduled for June 9.

Author’s Opinion The tension between AI innovation and copyright protection is one of the defining challenges of this technological era. While AI models rely on vast data to learn, companies must respect creators’ rights and ensure fair compensation. Getty Images’ lawsuit highlights the urgent need for clearer legal frameworks that balance innovation with intellectual property rights, fostering a sustainable creative ecosystem without stifling progress.

