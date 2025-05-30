Klickl CEO Gains Strategic Insights at ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum​

Klickl, the Middle East’s leading Web3 open finance platform, participated in the inaugural ASEAN-China-GCC Trilateral Economic Forum and the second ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum through its CEO Michael Zhao. The high-level gatherings in Kuala Lumpur on May 27-28, 2025 provided valuable perspectives on regional economic integration and Web3’s evolving role in global finance.

During the forums, Klickl’s CEO engaged in meaningful discussions about the future of digital finance across emerging markets. These conversations revealed growing institutional interest in digital asset frameworks and cross-border payment solutions that align with Klickl’s technological capabilities.

Through participation in closed-door sessions and industry dialogues, Michael Zhao identified several key opportunities for Klickl’s Web3 infrastructure to support regional financial connectivity. Of particular interest were discussions around AI-Web3 convergence in financial services and emerging approaches to regulatory sandboxes in Southeast Asia.

The forums also served as a platform for Klickl’s CEO to advance strategic partnership discussions with various financial institutions and technology providers. These included sovereign wealth fund-backed ventures, regional financial infrastructure providers, and cross-border trade platforms exploring next-generation settlement solutions.

Michael Zhao noted: “These forums confirmed that Web3’s most valuable applications will be in solving real-world financial connectivity challenges. We’re seeing strong demand for infrastructure that combines blockchain efficiency with rigorous compliance – exactly what Klickl provides.”

Participation in the events is directly informing Klickl’s 2025-2026 strategic priorities, including:

Accelerating Development of Sharia-compliant digital asset tools for ASEAN-GCC corridors

Expanding multi-currency stablecoin settlement options

Strengthening the Global PayFi Alliance’s work on cross-border interoperability

The insights gained are helping shape Klickl’s expansion strategy across Southeast Asia and GCC markets, with a focus on institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional and decentralized finance.

About Klickl​

Headquartered in the UAE, ​Klickl​ is the MENA region’s leading ​Web3 open finance platform, merging ​Stripe-like payments​ with ​Revolut-grade digital banking​ in a native Web3 infrastructure.

By solving the ​high-cost, fragmented​ pain points of traditional finance, Klickl delivers ​real-time global settlements—positioned as the ​institutional backbone​ of tomorrow’s digital economy.

