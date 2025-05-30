DMR News

SolV Independent Insurance Associates Announces Commitments to Help Employer Plans Amid Trump’s New Drug Pricing Executive Order

ByEthan Lin

May 30, 2025

SolV CEO Scott Kelley urges proactive planning as policy targets global price alignment

SolV Independent Insurance Associates today announced its plans and commitments for guiding employers through prescription drug cost management in light of the new “most-favored-nation” executive order signed May 12 by President Donald J. Trump. As the order drives U.S. reimbursement rates toward international benchmarks, SolV is doubling down on its proven approach to help clients achieve significant savings and clarity amid evolving policy.

“SolV has long educated employers about the disparity between U.S. drug prices and those abroad,” said Scott Kelley, CEO of SolV Independent Insurance Associates. “With U.S. prescriptions costing two to four times more than in other countries, employers need an advocate focused on reducing their largest expenses—not another middleman.”

SolV founder and CEO Scott Kelley noted that the new federal policy mirrors the firm’s long-standing philosophy.

“A key linchpin to the Trump executive order is requiring pharmaceutical companies to honor international pricing for U.S. drug purchases,” Kelley said. “U.S. prescription drugs cost two to four times more than drugs purchased internationally, according to a March 2021 GAO report. SolV has been helping clients tap into international pricing on drugs for years. That’s why it’s important to have the right benefits consultant—someone focused on curbing one of your largest expenses, not adding another middleman to your drug spend.”

While the executive order signals a shift toward greater cost containment, Kelley warns that the path forward will raise complex questions for employers:

“We welcome any attempt to rein in rising healthcare costs,” he said. “But until policies are fully understood and implemented, employers are left grappling with how these changes affect their benefit strategies. That’s where we come in—translating complex policy changes into actionable solutions.”

SolV is doubling down on four core service areas to guide clients through this transition:

  • Transparent Prescription Pricing
    Continuing to structure benefit plans that apply “transparent pricing” opportunities, including international drug pricing, ensuring maximum leverage of available cost containment strategies.
  • Policy Interpretation & Education
    Accelerating webinars, whitepapers, and client briefings to explain how the “most-favored-nation” model will impact formularies, cost structures, and plan design.
  • Compliance & Financial Oversight
    Intensifying review processes to identify additional savings as regulatory details emerge.
  • Personalized Benefit Strategies
    Providing one-on-one consultations that translate policy developments into tailored, compliant solutions for each employer.

“Any move that shines a light on America’s broken prescription pricing system is a step forward,” he said. “Until real savings materialize, we’ll stay focused on what matters most: helping employers navigate these changes effectively.”

SolV will continue to monitor updates to the executive order and provide timely, personalized guidance as the healthcare landscape evolves.

Ethan Lin

