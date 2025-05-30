DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

TMD SPACE Launches New Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Expansion for Thai Wellness Brands

ByEthan Lin

May 30, 2025

TMD SPACE, a leading strategic communications firm, has launched a new initiative in partnership with Thai wellness brands to support its international growth. The collaboration aims to enhance global visibility and build trust in key markets such as the CLMV bloc, the Middle East, and Europe.

With Thailand strengthening its reputation as a global wellness destination, local wellness businesses are increasingly exploring cross-border opportunities. TMD SPACE’s latest partnership reflects this momentum, supporting Thai wellness brands in reaching international consumers and business partners through expert communication strategies.

TMD SPACE Launches New Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Expansion for Thai Wellness Brands

Under this collaboration, TMD SPACE will provide comprehensive strategic support—from media outreach and brand storytelling to market-specific messaging and digital visibility. The goal is to help Thai wellness brands cultivate international credibility and drive sustainable growth.

“This partnership is about more than promotion—it’s about building long-term global recognition,” said Nawaphon Hinsui, Founder and CEO of TMD SPACE. “Success in international markets depends on delivering the right message to the right audience. We’re here to ensure Thai wellness brands are not only seen, but trusted and valued globally.”

The initiative comes amid rising global demand for wellness products and services rooted in holistic, culturally rich practices. TMD SPACE’s strategic approach positions Thai brands to seize this opportunity with clarity, confidence, and measurable impact.

The partnership is already in motion, with initial campaigns targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East. TMD SPACE welcomes inquiries from other wellness businesses looking to explore global expansion through strategic communications.

About TMD SPACE Co., Ltd.

TMD SPACE is a Bangkok-based strategic communications agency with over a decade of experience in public relations, digital marketing, and international media relations. Their integrated solutions include media outreach, content creation, performance marketing, SEO/SEM, analytics, and campaign strategy. With access to 300+ global media outlets and platforms, TMD SPACE helps Thai brands build visibility, credibility, and sustainable growth worldwide.

Media Contact:

TMD SPACE Co., Ltd.

Email: info@tmdspace.com

Tel: +66 2 679 3585

Website: https://www.tmdspace.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Musk’s Commitment to Focus Boosts Tesla Shares Ahead of Starship Launch
May 30, 2025 Hilary Ong
Chinese Tech Giants Reveal Strategies to Overcome U.S. Chip Export Restrictions in AI Race
May 30, 2025 Dayne Lee
SolV Independent Insurance Associates Announces Commitments to Help Employer Plans Amid Trump’s New Drug Pricing Executive Order
May 30, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801